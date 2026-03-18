Chamber continues series of meetings aimed at enhancing private sector readiness to respond to global developments

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ We are continuing to step up cooperation with the private sector and maintain direct coordination with all relevant entities to support companies in operating more efficiently and competitively , while ensuring business continuity across all sectors .”

Representatives of Business Groups and Business Councils expressed full confidence in the resilience of Dubai’s economy and its ability to respond efficiently to global developments.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has continued its ongoing series of meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils. The meetings are aimed at monitoring current conditions in the local business environment, assessing the outlook for the period ahead, and enhancing the support available to all sectors as they respond to global challenges.

During this week, the chamber held 13 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils operating under its umbrellaa to discuss business continuity requirements and boost resilience across key economic sectors. The meetings were attended by 127 members of the business community and focused on identifying practical and timely solutions to emerging challenges in order to ensure the smooth flow of business activity. These efforts are being conducted in direct coordination and cooperation with the relevant government entities, helping reinforce the resilience of Dubai’s economy in the face of the rapid developments affecting the region and the wider world.

Representatives of the participating Business Groups and Business Councils expressed full confidence in the resilience of Dubai’s economy and its ability to respond efficiently to global developments. They also praised the supportive government policies and the coordinated efforts of all relevant entities to strengthen the readiness of the business environment and ensure the smooth delivery of essential services.

Participants also underlined the importance of strong public-private collaboration in Dubai, noting its role in reinforcing the resilience of the business environment and supporting private sector performance. This, in turn, helps accelerate trade and investment flows and strengthens businesses’ ability to adapt to current global developments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “Constructive and effective dialogue with Dubai’s business community forms a key pillar in sustaining the emirate’s economic growth and strengthening its resilience in adapting to the rapid global developments we are witnessing today. We are continuing to step up cooperation with the private sector and maintain direct coordination with all relevant entities to support companies in operating more efficiently and competitively while ensuring business continuity across all sectors, despite current international challenges.”

The meetings organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in recent days included sessions with Business Councils representing companies and investors operating in the emirate from specific countries. These included the American Business Council, the French Business Council, the Italian Business Council, the Irish Business Council, the Austrian Business Council, the Swiss Business Council, the Russian Business Council, the Australian Business Council, and the Spanish Business Council.

The chamber also met with several Business Groups representing the interests of specific sectors in the emirate including the Insurance Business Group, the Bottled Water Business Group, the Car Dealers Business Group, and the Dubai Business Group for Paper and Tissue.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com