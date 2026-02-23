Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Following the Semiconductor Forum KSA 2026 held in Riyadh, Tonomia and Epic Semi announced a strategic intent to collaborate on the localization of TonoForge™, Tonomia’s modular AI factory platform, with a strong focus on Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

This collaboration aligns with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in advancing local content development, semiconductor capabilities, AI sovereignty, and sustainable digital infrastructure within the Kingdom and beyond.

The collaboration aims to combine:

• Tonomia’s global AI factory architecture and platform expertise, and

• EpicSemi’s regional semiconductor, storage, cooling, and industrial capabilities,

to support the deployment of sovereign, energy-efficient, and climate-adapted AI infrastructure designed for high-performance operation in regional environments.

“The Semiconductor Forum KSA 2026 highlights Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for AI, semiconductors, and advanced digital infrastructure,” said Dr. Mustapha Belhabib, CEO of Tonomia.

“With TonoForge, we are building a globally scalable AI factory platform, and our collaboration with EpicSemi supports the localization of this architecture for Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030.”

“AI does not just happen in mega data centers, in Saudi Arabia, AI can create huge impact where the industrial megawatts and barrels are,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwan - CEO of EpicSemi. “That is where TonomiaTonoForge can potentially bring value close to oil & gas and mining sites. We look forward to localizing TonoForge with Saudi local content from Epic Semi, and adapt the solution for applications and regulation in the industries essential for Saudi economy.”

This announcement reflects a shared intent to explore a long-term partnership model supporting local value creation, technology sovereignty, and scalable AI infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Asia.

About Epic Semi

Epic Semi enables semiconductor and advanced infrastructure solutions supporting AI, data center, and industrial computing deployments across the Middle East, with a focus on performance, efficiency, and local ecosystem development.

Website: https://www.epicsemi.com/

Media Relations: Ali Shahzad

Email: shahzad@epicsemi.com

About Tonomia

Tonomia specializes in distributed, high-performance AI factories installed in areas where renewable energy is available and compute heat is recoverable with deployments that are five times faster and five times more cost-effective than traditional data centers.

Website: https://tonomia.com/

Media Relations: Hanae HASSANI

Email: hanae@tonomia.com