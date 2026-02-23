Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced the award of a contract for the design of its fifth district cooling plant in Business Bay, Dubai. The plant will have a production capacity of up to 44,000 refrigeration tons (RT), with construction scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This step aligns with Empower’s expansion strategy, aimed at keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth and the increasing demand for sustainable district cooling services. It also reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its district cooling infrastructure and expanding service coverage across key locations in the emirate.

The new plant represents an extension of Empower’s prestigious Business Bay project, which holds two Guinness World Records, one for the Highest Capacity District Cooling Plant (DCS) with a total connected capacity of 276,545 RT, and the other for the Largest Cooling Plant Coverage (Number of Buildings), currently serving 201 buildings, including residential, commercial, hospitality, and others..

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “The award of the design contract for the fifth district cooling plant in Business Bay marks a continuation of Empower’s expansion strategy to meet Dubai’s rapid urban development and the growing demand for sustainable and high-efficiency district cooling solutions. This project reflects our strong commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambitious sustainability plans by delivering environmentally friendly cooling solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen overall urban infrastructure performance.

The Business Bay project stands as one of the world’s leading district cooling models, having secured two Guinness World Records for both cooling capacity and coverage scale, reaffirming Empower’s ability to execute mega projects in line with the highest international standards.”

“This project embodies the alignment of our operations with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the vision of the wise leadership to build sustainable and resilient cities that rely on smart solutions for energy and water management. Empower will continue expanding its services across strategic locations in the emirate and deploying the latest technologies in its plants and operations to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in the district cooling sector and support its journey toward a more sustainable and resource-efficient future,” he added.

It is worth noting that Empower’s Business Bay district cooling project is one of the largest district energy projects globally, with an ultimate capacity of 451,540 RT to serve around 325 existing and upcoming buildings within the development and adjacent areas. The Business Bay district cooling project comprises nine district cooling plants, out of which four are currently operational, and two are in the design stage, and an existing pipeline network of more than 53 kilometers. The project is among the largest district cooling developments worldwide, currently providing services to 201 buildings located in Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Water Canal.