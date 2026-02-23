The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has accredited government notaries at the Creative Media Authority, after they took the legal oath before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Department, in a step aimed at enhancing the flexibility of notarial service delivery and supporting the investment environment within Abu Dhabi’s media and creative sector.

Al Abri affirmed that the accreditation reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to establish a leading framework that strengthens the economic ecosystem and reinforces the Emirate’s competitiveness.

He noted that qualifying national cadres within government entities to deliver notary services ensures faster processing and seamless access to services.

He added that the initiative grants government notaries at the Creative Media Authority, the authority to attest official documents and contracts within their scope of work, contributing to a more attractive investment environment for creatives and media companies, by streamlining procedures and providing the necessary legal safeguards for contracts and agreements, the step aligns with Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive digital transformation strategy.

The accredited notaries completed an intensive training and qualification programme at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, covering the legal, procedural and technical aspects required to perform notarial duties with precision and professionalism. The Department reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing training, supervision and oversight to ensure that notarial services are delivered in accordance with applicable laws.