The first-ever 7-year tranche of AED 550 million attracted bids of approximately AED 3.1 billion, marking an oversubscription of nearly 6 times

Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 3.779% for the 7-Year tranche maturing in February 2033, priced below par by the market to comparable U.S. Treasuries at the time of issuance.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its capacity as issuer and in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as issuing and payment agent, announced the launch of the first-ever 7-year tranche of UAE dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) valued at AED 550 million. This represents the longest tenor issued under the program to date, reflecting the strategic direction to extend and deepen the UAE dirham yield curve.

The new tranche attracted strong demand amounting to approximately AED 3.1 billion, nearly six times the issuance size, showing investors’ confidence in the resilience of the national economy and the strength of the Islamic finance sector.

This came as part of the MoF’s announcement of the successful completion of the February auction of UAE dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk, with a total issuance of AED 1.1 billion. The issuance forms part of the Islamic Treasury Sukuk Program for 2026, as published on the Ministry’s official website.

The auction witnessed strong participation from the eight primary dealers across both tranches maturing in May 2030 and February 2033. Total bids reached AED 5.88 billion, representing an oversubscription ratio of 5.3 times, with the 7-year tranche oversubscribed circa 6 times. This robust demand reflects investors’ confidence in the UAE's creditworthiness and Islamic finance framework.

The auction results achieved competitive, market-driven pricing with a YTM of 3.53% for the May 2030 tranche and 3.779% for the February 2033 tranche priced below par to comparable U.S. Treasuries at the time of issuance. In addition, these Sukuk are listed under the UAE Treasury Islamic Sukuk Programme with Nasdaq Dubai, enhancing investor access in the secondary market.

The Islamic T-Sukuk program plays a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE’s dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors. Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE’s long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.

For more information, please visit https://mof.gov.ae/federal-debt-management-office/.