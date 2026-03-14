Competitive Yield to Maturity (YTM) achieved of 3.73% for the T Bond tranche maturing September 2027 and 3.85% for the T-Bond tranche maturing January 2031, at a comparative tight spread of up to 16 basis points above comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its capacity as issuer and in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as issuing and payment agent, announced the successful completion of the March 2026 auctions of UAE dirham-denominated Treasury Bonds (T-Bonds), the first since start of the regional escalation, with a total issuance size of AED 1.1 billion. This auction is part of the Treasury Bonds scheduled annual issuance program for 2026, as published on the MoF’s official website.

The auctions witnessed strong participation from the primary dealers for the T-Bond maturing in September 2027 and the T-Bonds tranche maturing in January 2031. Total bids reached AED4.85 billion, representing an oversubscription of 4.4times. The strong demand reflects investors’ continued confidence in the UAE's robust financial sector and resilient national economy, in the face of market uncertainty.

The auction results were competitively priced with a YTM of 3.73% for the T-Bond tranche maturing in September 2027 and 3.85% for the T-Bond tranche maturing in January 2031. The yields achieved represent a comparative tight spread of up to 16 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasuries at the time of issuance. Additionally, the T-Bonds are listed with Nasdaq Dubai, enhancing investor access in the secondary market.

The AED T-Bond and T-Sukuk programmes play a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE’s dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors. Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE’s long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.

For more information, please visit https://mof.gov.ae/federal-debt-management-office/.