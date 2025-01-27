Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting to follow up on the status of Egypt’s strategic stock of goods and food items, focusing on efforts to increase reserves, provide products at reduced prices, and ensure market organization in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan.

The meeting, held on Sunday, included Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk, Ahmed El-Shazly, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, and Bahaa El-Ghannam, Executive Director of the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Agency.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens, ensuring sufficient reserves of essential goods and distributing them at discounted prices. He also highlighted the need to maintain ongoing initiatives that support vulnerable groups, particularly during Ramadan. The President stressed the importance of collaboration with the private sector to provide high-quality products at reasonable prices.

Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesperson for the presidency, explained that the meeting also covered expanding social protection networks, reviewing the reform and restructuring of the support system to ensure it reaches those in need while excluding ineligible recipients. Special emphasis was placed on including beneficiaries of the “Takaful and Karama” Programmes and the children of martyrs in this system.

In addition, discussions focused on the activation of the commodity exchange, which plays a crucial role in achieving food security and ensuring the sustainability of affordable basic commodities. The President underlined the strategic importance of the commodity exchange in reducing monopolistic practices and promoting fair pricing.

President Al-Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s goal of becoming a regional logistics hub for strategic commodity trading, which would bolster the country’s economic standing at both regional and international levels.

The Minister of Supply and Internal Trade provided an update on the country’s strategic reserves, which are sufficient to cover six months of supply. The President called for further efforts to ensure sustainable food security, increase reserves, and enhance market control to prevent the monopolization of essential goods.

Finally, Al-Sisi directed the development of integrated policies to improve production efficiency, minimize waste, and strengthen supply chains. These measures aim to ensure equitable access to food while encouraging private sector involvement in achieving market stability and improving the quality of food products.

