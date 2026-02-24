Ajman Chamber recorded significant growth in its registered memberships during 2025, reaching a total of 43,486 compared to 40,031 in 2024. This increase serves as a key indicator of the Chamber’s effective efforts and evolving services in bolstering corporate competitiveness and expanding the economic activity base, further cementing Ajman's status as a vital hub for business and investment in line with sustainable economic development targets.

The number of industrial establishments in Ajman rose to 1,688 factories in 2025, up from 1,549 in 2024, a growth rate exceeding 8%. This reflects the expansion of the industrial base and Ajman’s increasing appeal for industrial investment.

Professional memberships led the figures for both new and renewed registrations, reaching 21,831 compared to 19,673 in 2024. Commercial memberships also rose to 19,825 during the past year, up from 18,626, while Bidayat and media licenses accounted for 142 memberships.

The growth in private sector memberships underscores Ajman Chamber’s alignment with the strategic directions of Ajman Vision 2030 by fostering a competitive business environment and an investment climate that drives economic growth.

Furthermore, this membership surge illustrates the broadening scope of private sector enterprises, the stimulation of economic activities, and the enhanced contribution of companies to the local GDP. These factors collectively support economic transformation pathways and reinforce Ajman’s position as an attractive regional and international business destination.

Ajman Chamber remains committed to diversifying its tools and services to ensure the growth and sustainability of private sector businesses by facilitating business operations, simplifying export procedures, organizing specialized economic forums, and participating in high-profile exhibitions. Additionally, the Chamber focuses on enhancing direct communication channels with its members to gather insights and suggestions, ensuring that services remain aligned with the needs of the business community and continue to support its overall competitiveness.