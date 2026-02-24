Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened applications for its Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Programme 2026, underscoring its ongoing commitment to cultivating a new generation of Emirati talent in space science and related STEM disciplines.

The programme offers Emirati undergraduate students an intensive, 8-week in-person research opportunity at MBRSC in collaboration with local space science experts, running from June to August 2026. Eligible candidates include sophomores, juniors, and seniors currently enrolled in STEM fields, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, and related disciplines, who are expected to graduate no earlier than Fall 2026.

Central to the REU Programme is a dedicated one-to-one mentorship model, pairing each student with an expert who will guide them through substantive science and engineering research. Students will actively contribute to ongoing projects as research assistants, working towards outcomes with genuine publication potential within their designated themes. Weekly milestones are built into each project to maintain momentum and ensure consistent progress throughout the placement.

Prior to the commencement of the programme, all accepted participants will attend the REU Knowledge Camp, a preparatory session designed to introduce students to the programme's research themes, acquaint them with their assigned mentors and the REU team, and provide clarity on their individual project briefs and responsibilities.

For the 2026 edition, the programme will be hosted across five leading institutions, including MBRSC and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai, and the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) and Khalifa University, in Abu Dhabi.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their applications no later than 9 March 2026 via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/44pwt7zm.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.