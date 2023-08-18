Dubai, UAE: “On August 19th 2023, the Supreme Legislation Committee of the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) commemorates World Humanitarian Day, designated by the United Nations in 2008 to raise awareness about humanitarian work worldwide and recognise individuals making exceptional contributions to this noble cause. The SLC’s commemoration of this day reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding the values of generosity, philanthropy, and human solidarity.

Today, we proudly highlight the significant contributions by the UAE leadership, government entities, the private sector, and the people of the UAE in the fields of philanthropic and humanitarian work. The UAE takes great pride in the extensive humanitarian efforts and relief operations carried out in disaster-stricken areas, extending a helping hand to those in need. These endeavours are aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who stated, ‘Today, we welcome World Humanitarian Day by renewing our commitment to supporting and promoting humanitarian action globally, extending our assistance wherever our fellow human beings are in need of support’.

On this occasion, the SLC reaffirms its dedication to supporting UAE-led humanitarian efforts and endeavours by creating a legislative environment conducive to innovation, transparency, and accountability in humanitarian work.”



