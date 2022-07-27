Award reflects Sharjah Sustainable City’s ongoing commitment to furthering the field of sustainable development and community living in the UAE.

Sharjah, UAE - Sharjah Sustainable City, a fully sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has received the Real Estate Excellence Award for the year 2022 from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate (SRERD).

The Real Estate Excellence Award is an initiative by the Government of Sharjah to recognise outstanding achievements in the emirate’s real estate sector. The awards aim to support and develop the industry by encouraging excellence and creativity and stimulate activity and investment in this vital sector of Sharjah’s economy.

Commenting on the award, Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “Once again, we are honoured to receive the Real Estate Excellence Award 2022 from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. Receiving this award for a second year reflects our commitment to furthering the field of sustainable development in Sharjah and the UAE. We will continue to focus on delivering an aspirational community which offers practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation to serve residents and the planet for years to come.”

Sharjah Sustainable City

Sharjah Sustainable City, a strategic partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers (a regional leader in developing environmentally sustainable real estate projects), is the first urban mixed-use project in Sharjah with a commitment to meeting the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability.

The award reflects the commitment of Sharjah Sustainable City to deliver on the vision of the UAE leadership to promote the happiness of the nation’s residents and to build more eco-friendly communities with world-class amenities and state-of-the-art infrastructure with minimal carbon footprint.

A world-class mixed-use development extending over a total plot size of 7.2 million square feet of land in Sharjah’s Al Rahmaniya Area, Sharjah Sustainable City comprises modern 3, 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and corner units with a contemporary design distinguished by innovative architecture that maximises living space.

Sharjah Sustainable City is designed with a net-zero approach to community planning. The city is powered by renewable energy from solar PVC panels on villa rooftops and utility buildings, recycles 100% of wastewater for irrigation of landscaped areas, cultivates vegetables and leafy greens in biodomes on site, and is designed to encourage walkability and the use of clean mobility.

With social amenities such as parks, gyms, swimming pool, school, and walking/cycling paths spanning the community, Sharjah Sustainable City aims to improve the quality of life for residents without compromising the needs of future generations, as well as presenting opportunities for research and inspiration on how residential communities can minimize their carbon footprint.

Using thermal insulating construction materials and windows, smart home automation, water-saving appliances, energy-saving electrical fittings and rooftop solar PVC installations, the residential properties of Sharjah Sustainable City are projected to deliver savings of up to 50% on electricity and water bills for residents.