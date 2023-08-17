New changes introduced to grading system, with an amended distribution of marks for main and sub-criteria in the specified categories.

The new changes follow growing interest from businesses in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has unveiled a series of changes to the categories of the Sharjah Excellence Award for 2023. Organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the award aims to amplify positive competition among economic entities.

The changes have been executed to align with premier international practices in business excellence, following the growing interest from businesses in the UAE and the Gulf region. The primary categories undergoing modifications include the Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, and the Sharjah Best Security Standards Award.

Under the newly introduced developments, participants will now see dual winners recognized in each of the updated categories, providing an expanded opportunity for acknowledgment. Additionally, in recognition of the importance of linguistic inclusivity in business, the Chamber now permits the preparation of final award submissions in both Arabic and English. There has also been a change in the grading system, with an amended distribution of marks for main and sub-criteria in the specified categories.

A further notable change is the emphasis on concise documentation. For the Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, entrants are now limited to documents that don't exceed 5,000 words or 10 pages. This move towards clarity and brevity is expected to streamline the evaluation process.

Forward-thinking perspectives

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, said, "The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to leveraging all resources for innovation and growth within the award system. Our mission is clear: to cultivate a culture rooted in quality, institutional prowess, and competitiveness.”

“We're committed to shaping an environment where the Emirati and Gulf business communities thrive, drawing strength from the pillars of quality, leadership, and innovation. These foundational values are essential to enhancing our performance, fostering commercial and industrial evolution, and uplifting the global stature of Gulf products. Every change we introduce to the award categories is meticulously crafted, echoing the forward-thinking perspectives of the Award's Board of Trustees. Our objective is simple yet profound: streamline participation and captivate the widest audience possible."

Al Hajri has urged economic entities across Sharjah, the UAE, and the Arabian Gulf to capitalise on the opportunity and register for the award. Those interested can apply via the award's official website, www.shjseen.ae. The registration process involves specifying the chosen category for participation, uploading a valid trade licence, and providing a membership certificate from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (for those in the private sector).

Once the application is submitted, it will be assessed by the award office. Applicants will subsequently receive an email either confirming or declining their registration. Approved registrants will be sent a detailed participation file corresponding to the chosen category, which must be completed and returned by the stipulated deadline. For further queries or assistance with the participation process, individuals can contact the award office at 06-5938703 or drop an email to award@shjseen.org.

Registration process

Registration for the award will continue until the end of November 2023 for all categories applicable to private sector entities and institutions. However, there are exceptions for the "Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award" and the "Sharjah Award for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities ".

For these two categories, winners will be directly nominated by the Board of Trustees. Each category under the Sharjah Excellence Award has its own unique evaluation criteria and methods. The award comprises eight distinct categories, including Sharjah Gulf Localization Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

