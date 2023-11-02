Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah recently hosted a high-level meeting at the House of Wisdom, with prominent diplomats representing Greece (Hellenic Republic).

Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi, Director of DGR, welcomed the high-level diplomatic delegation headed by HE Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE. The delegation also included Mr Kougiou, Consul General of Greece to the UAE; Mr Dimitrios Thomopoulos, Director of Economic and Commercial Affairs.

The Department of Government Relations has also organised a meeting with the Air Arabia Group, in the presence of Adel Abdulla Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, and Shalini Rajan, Director of Sales, Cargo & Customer Relations at Air Arabia, at the Air Arabia Headquarters. The purpose of the meeting was to explore opportunities for future collaboration in trade and investments across critical domains such as culture, technology, innovation, and industry.

International cooperation and prosperity

The two sides asserted the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation to support tourism growth and reciprocal visits between the two countries. This would further solidify Sharjah's standing as a tourism destination, offering Greek tourists a diverse and enriching experience that combines heritage, culture, nature, and modernity.

Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, underlined the ongoing bilateral meetings between Sharjah and various Greek cities, which underscores the deep-rooted relationship between the UAE and Greece, founded on cooperation, friendship and mutual respect. He noted the UAE has strong and expanding economic ties with Greece, thanks to the wise leadership in both countries successfully crafting a meaningful, multifaceted economic partnership with exciting potential for future prosperity.

The director of DGR also highlighted that UAE-Greece economic ties have taken a qualitative leap forward, unveiling new horizons for joint initiatives to spur development. He said it presents an inspiring model of international cooperation, with non-oil foreign trade between the countries reaching AED 2.1 billion in 2021, up 67% in 2020 and 23% in 2019, reflecting robust, sustained trade growth.

During the meeting, HE Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE, praised Sharjah as a global city, boasting its own culture, heritage and nature, attracting diverse international visitors while emphasising the emirate’s role in driving cultural and creative cooperation between nations. He also stressed the importance of expanding UAE-Greece economic relations, which have seen significant growth in areas such as energy, technology and manufacturing. The agreements previously signed between the two countries underscore the tremendous potential for joint projects serving mutual interests and reinforcing economic solidarity.

-Ends-