Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) is moving to expand its partnership with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), with a collaboration to launch the Junior Reporter Program, designed to train the next generation of media professionals.

The program offers selected students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and produce multimedia journalistic content, including editorial features, social-first content, photography, video and audio, to showcase life in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah through youth perspectives.

Approved stories are then published on RAKGMO’s Heart of RAK platform and amplified across its channels, enabling a more inclusive storytelling while creating new pathways for employability for students.

Her Excellency Heba Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, said: “This partnership embodies Ras Al Khaimah’s belief that the future is built by empowering the voices of today’s youth. Through Heart of RAK, we are not only nurturing young storytellers but also shaping a generation that will document and define the Emirate’s journey with authenticity, creativity and purpose. Our youth are the true narrators of Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving story.”

For his part, Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, said: “At AURAK, we are committed to bridging academic learning with hands-on, real-world experiential learning. This partnership with RAKGMO offers our students a unique opportunity to contribute directly to the media landscape of Ras Al Khaimah and the beloved UAE while developing the professional skills essential for their careers.”

HE Fatani and Prof. Alameddine signed an agreement outlining the program at the AURAK campus, in the presence of Prof. Imad Hoballah, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations; Prof. Rachel Matar, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences; and faculty members from the Mass Communication program present.

As the Emirate’s comprehensive online platform showcasing all aspects of life in Ras Al Khaimah, and serving as a central hub for residents, visitors and businesses, Heart of RAK will be entrusted with directing the editorial process, in collaboration with AURAK mentors, offering review, feedback and final sign off. All outputs will then undergo joint faculty and brand leadership review to meet integrity, ethics and quality benchmarks before publication.

“This collaboration brings student-driven content to Heart of RAK while giving participants the tools and mentorship to capture the everyday stories that make Ras Al Khaimah so unique,” said Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects at Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office. “Our team will work closely with the students, reviewing submissions and shaping their insights into professional storytelling. Each article or video they create contributes to the shared narrative we are building through Heart of RAK.”

“This collaboration allows students to move beyond theory and engage with the real-world dynamics of a working newsroom,” said Prof. Imad Hoballah, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations. “It enhances classroom learning through experience, sparks peer inspiration and gives students a platform to share their work regionally and even globally.”

Meanwhile, the AURAK academic team will lead a merit-based selection process open to all Mass Communication students at the university. Successful candidates are given the opportunity to work alongside the Heart of RAK team; they will be issued official media credentials and mentored by both academic and industry professionals.

The Junior Reporter Program operates on a yearly academic rotation with onboarding, pitch cycles, reviews and a year-end showcase of standout work on Heart of RAK. Community members, partners and readers can follow the stories on Heart of RAK channels, where they will be labelled with the “Junior Reporter” tag.

This unique program is modeled on the renowned “teaching hospital” framework originally developed in the U.S., allowing students to work alongside professionals in a real-world media environment while still enrolled in their academic programs.

This marks the second collaboration between RAKGMO and AURAK. Previously, the entities, along with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, announced a collaboration on the ongoing Saud bin Saqr Broadcast Journalism and TV Production Scholarship Program, which trains the next generation of journalists and content creators.

About AURAK

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is a public, non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education, offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.

About RAKGMO

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) was established under Law No. (5) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKGMO spearheads the communications of Ras Al Khaimah and His Highness through an integrated strategy that seeks to promote the Emirate locally, regionally and internationally. The Office is tasked with leading and coordinating media efforts across all Government entities in the Emirate to ensure synergy in delivering a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse economy and abundant opportunities, while also emphasizing its historical and cultural status, all of which make it a prime destination for business, leisure and lifestyle. Leading the Office’s list of priorities is its commitment to the Vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud. RAKGMO is tasked with enhancing the Ruler’s media presence, illuminating his strategic Vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah and highlighting his role in driving the holistic and sustainable development of the Emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is known for its nature, rich history and progressive vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK is an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located – with one third of the world’s population within a four-hour flight – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment with competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. It is home to 50,000+ companies, with RAKEZ and Innovation City supporting growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings.

Its 0.4 million population comprises 150+ nationalities, each appreciating RAK’s high quality of life and accessible luxury living. Its bold hospitality projects involve luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while RAK’s the Emirate’s natural beauty (UAE’s highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich heritage further enhance its appeal.

With year-round sunshine, simple business set-up, a competitive cost of living and great lifestyle, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

About Heart of RAK

Conceptualized, developed and managed by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Heart of RAK is an interactive digital brand aimed at promoting the unique offerings and strategic advantages of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for livability. The content generated by Heart of RAK capitalizes on key factors that make the Emirate an attractive place to live and work, while actively highlighting the collective initiatives being undertaken to enhance the quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.

Heart of RAK was created to nurture a keen sense of community and facilitate the seamless integration of newcomers by providing them with all the knowledge and information they need to settle and thrive here. The comprehensive content platform offers a wealth of information on Ras Al Khaimah’s lifestyle, tourism and business environments, from its thriving local communities and educational institutions to the wide range of accommodation, shopping, dining and entertainment options found across the Emirate. With a dedicated website and an active, engaging social media presence, Heart of RAK delivers accurate, verified and up-to-the-minute information, while the user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation through a diverse range of content, including government announcements and local news, family friendly activities and event coverage, in addition to a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah’s rich culture, history and traditions, all set against the backdrop of its stunning natural environment.

