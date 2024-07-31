Dubai, UAE: In line with its efforts to enrich cultural and knowledge, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organises a wide programme of cultural, educational, and art events this August. The activities include workshops, lectures, and seminars suitable for visitors of all ages and interests.

The activities kick off with a session with Dr. Baraa Dhahir on ‘The Impact of Childhood Trauma on Emotional Development in Children’. The session aims to raise awareness on key psychological issues and their direct impact on children development. The lecture highlights the impact of deep childhood trauma on emotional development and provides proven ways to deal with trauma.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosts a reading evening to encourage first time published authors. The evening comes in line with the Library's efforts to support writing and new writers, as they share their experiences and celebrate their achievements.

Celebrating World Calligraphy Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosts Matar bin Lahej in a discussion panel on ‘Arabic Calligraphy: Between Creativity and Innovation’. Moderated by Badr Alawadhi, the session highlights the role of calligraphy as a tool for cultural communication, as well as exploring key topics, such as bin Lahej’s experience with Museum of the Future.

As part of the activities, the Library also organises an interactive workshop the latest advancements in AI, and basics and skills of robotics programming. The workshop will be moderated by trainer Mohammad Alshamsi, as well as leading specialists.

A workshop on ‘Basics of Writing Official Letters in Arabic’ will also be included in August’s activities and is presented by Mr. Mohammed Hasanein. This session explores the appropriate language and structures for crafting formal letters in Arabic and covers best practices for communicating with official entities and in various professional contexts. This workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn the basics of writing letters professionally.

In line with its efforts to support entrepreneurship, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosts the Emirati entrepreneur Ibtihal Alnaji in a panel discussion on the fundamentals of launching technology projects and how to tackle the challenges faced by new entrepreneurs.

In celebration of World Hausa Language Day, the Library organises a discussion session on ‘Hausa Language: History, Literature, and Linguistic Relations’. Poet Ali Loun and author Abdullah Sabo talk about the history and cultural significance of the Hausa language and its alphabet. The session also features musical and song performance from Hausa heritage.

Celebrating Emirati Women's Day, and in honour of their achievements and contributions to society, a group of Emirati musical talents will perform Emirati traditional music.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concludes August’s activities with ‘Mastering Mobile Photography’ and interactive workshop with Mansour Al Mansouri. The trainer will share expertise with the participants on how to capture the best photographs using mobile phone cameras.

Children are also included in the activities with a summer camp from August 5-15, as part of the “Cultural Summer” initiative. The camp will offer participants from ages 7 to 12 years a variety of sessions and workshops in Arabic and English. The initiative aims to create an interactive and educational environment to spark the love of reading and knowledge in future generations.

For more details, and updates, please visit: www.mbrl.ae, and follow us on social media.

-Ends-

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.