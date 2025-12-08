Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) , has signed an agreement with the Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) the UAE’s flagship growth capital platform, to strengthen the family entrepreneurship ecosystem, support high-potential founders, and accelerate the growth of SMEs operating within family-owned business structures.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Growth Fund, during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025. Under the partnership, the two entities will collaborate to expand access to growth capital, support entry into regional and global markets, and provide advisory services for family-owned companies transitioning into growth stage. The MoU also includes joint knowledge initiatives, capability-building programs, and co-hosted events that support growth and long-term sustainability.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Khaled Al Fahim Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber said: “Empowering entrepreneurs emerging from family business ecosystems is integral to Abu Dhabi’s long-term development vision. Family enterprises drive 60% of the UAE’s GDP, employ 80% of the workforce, and represent nearly 90% of private-sector activity, making their continued growth a national priority. This agreement supports ventures during their growth stages, strengthens competitiveness, and creates sustainable opportunities for future generations.

He added: “At a time when 60% of family businesses are preparing to launch new ventures in the next five years, this partnership provides access to tailored investment and value-creation support that enables these enterprises to grow with confidence and scale sustainably.”

Established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in 2024, the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council develops policies and initiatives that support the sustainability of family enterprises in the emirate, enhance institutional succession, and reinforce their contribution to long-term economic growth. Its mandate includes strengthening governance, enabling smooth generational transitions, and preparing family enterprises to compete in emerging sectors.

Launched during the fourth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum, the Emirates Growth Fund provides long-term growth capital and strategic partnerships to high-potential companies operating within national priority sectors, including manufacturing, food security, healthcare, and advanced technology. EGF focuses on UAE-based growth stage SMEs that have moved beyond the startup stage and require strategic growth capital to scale sustainably and strengthen long-term capabilities, companies seeking growth equity beyond the venture stage and yet remain early for typical private equity scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Growth Fund, said: “This agreement represents a strategic step in supporting family-owned enterprises as they transition into scalable, competitive businesses. By partnering with ADFBC, we aim to identify high-potential ventures early, invest growth staged equity, and enable founders to build resilient companies that contribute to the UAE’s economic transformation. Family businesses are a critical pillar in our economy and we are excited about the potential opportunities to invest and become minority focused partners to them as they build their businesses The MoU also includes opportunities to develop joint training programs and facilitate networks that connect family enterprises with regional and global experts and investors.

The initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s vision to nurture the next generation of family entrepreneurs and expand investment opportunities within a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.