Fujairah, UAE: The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted membership to the Emirate of Fujairah in its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) as part of its latest expansion. Fujairah now joins 72 cities from 46 countries, recognized for their commitment to making the right to education a reality for people of all ages at the local level. With this update, the Global Network of Learning Cities, launched in 2013, now includes 425 cities from 91 countries, collectively supporting lifelong learning opportunities for nearly 500 million citizens.

Commenting on Fujairah’s admission to UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities, H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, affirmed that this milestone reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing education, culture, and human development. H.E. stated: “The emirate’s inclusion in the network stands as a testament to its strategic vision in expanding lifelong learning opportunities and cultivating a sustainable knowledge-based economy. It also underscores the enduring dedication of the UAE’s wise leadership to empowering communities through education excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

As part of this national effort, the Ministry of Culture supported Fujairah’s candidacy for GNLC membership through the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, ensuring strong alignment with UNESCO’s priorities and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a proactive contributor to global learning and cultural exchange.

Fujairah’s participation in the network will enhance international cooperation, facilitate the exchange of global best practices, and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in fostering cultural dialogue and shaping a future driven by knowledge and creativity.”

His Excellency Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, stated, “Fujairah secured GNLC membership due to its strategic efforts in expanding educational infrastructure, enhancing digital literacy, and establishing community learning hubs. Our long-term objectives in education, guided by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, aim to strengthen Fujairah’s position in the educational sector and knowledge-based economy. This aligns with UAE Vision 2031 and the National Strategy for Education 2030. This recognition will further enhance current learning initiatives in Fujairah and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Emirate.”

In a press release issued by UNESCO, H.E. Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, noted that the 72 new UNESCO Learning Cities are redefining what it means to learn – turning every street, library, workplace, museum, and home into a space for knowledge and innovation. By making education a priority, from early childhood through adulthood, these cities are empowering people and unlocking opportunities for all.

Fujairah's Learning City Project envisions a future where lifelong learning is central to sustainable development. In the medium term (3-5 years), the project aims to strengthen educational infrastructure, promote digital skills, foster community-based learning, enhance local artistic talent, and develop a localized Learning City Strategy. Long-term goals (5-10 years) include establishing Fujairah as a regional leader in lifelong learning, achieving educational equity, developing a skilled workforce, expanding international collaborations, and implementing systems to measure the impact of learning initiatives. This vision is rooted in cultural identity, sustainability, and innovation, ultimately creating a resilient society equipped to face future challenges.

The various educational and cultural initiatives in Fujairah under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, namely Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs and Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, contribute significantly to the lifelong learning initiatives and development of a sustainable knowledge economy in the Emirate. The Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi serves as an inclusive platform for dialogue on culture, innovation, and community priorities to enhance civic engagement and influence local policy while fostering intergenerational and intercultural learning. Additionally, Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative, launched in 2025 in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, aims to equip children aged 7-15 with essential skills in programming, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Furthermore, the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, launched in 2024, which features workshops and storytelling sessions, including inclusive panels for children with diverse learning needs, aims to promote literacy, creativity, and partnerships with authors and publishers to enhance access to reading and cultural education.

Furthermore, Fujairah promotes sustainability and health through initiatives such as the Wadi Wurayah Protected Area Education Programme, which engages students in biodiversity studies and conservation efforts, and the Together We Move campaign, which offers free fitness classes and wellness workshops in public parks.

The city advances equity and inclusion with programs such as the Year of Tolerance in schools, promoting intercultural dialogue, and offers vocational training for individuals with disabilities and low-income families through the Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi. Further support is extended to migrant workers, seniors, and rural residents via community centers and digital platforms.

To link education with employment, Fujairah’s Chamber of Commerce runs a Business Incubation Programme focusing on essential skills training, while the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Leadership Programme develops public-sector capabilities, and entrepreneurial clubs in schools encourage youth business planning, ensuring that technical education aligns with the local labor market's needs. Fujairah is also dedicated to promoting gender equality in lifelong learning, ensuring equal access to educational and professional development for both women and men through initiatives by the Fujairah Businesswomen Council and the Fujairah Research Center.