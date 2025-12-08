Sharjah: In line with the emirate’s commitment to continuously enhancing service delivery, Sharjah Digital Department, in collaboration with Sharjah City Municipality, has launched a revamped package of rental services on the Aqari platform, under the umbrella of the Digital Sharjah Platform. This strategic step establishes a unified and integrated real estate ecosystem, positioning Aqari as the one-stop digital destination for the real estate sector in Sharjah.

The launch marks a major shift from traditional, paper-based processes involving multiple entities to a sustainable, fully digital model aligned with the directives of Sharjah Government and the UAE’s vision of adopting advanced technologies. By standardising rental procedures across all municipalities in the emirate, the initiative strengthens transparency, simplifies the customer journey for investors and business owners, and significantly enhances efficiency in processing real estate transactions, delivering the benefits of digital integration.

Comprehensive Digital Services

The platform now provides an expanded suite of services, covering all types of lease contracts, multiple payment options, and personalised dashboards for each user. Customers can access services via UAE Pass and instantly view property and contract details. Through direct integration with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and other relevant entities, moving in and out of properties is now fully digitised, delivering a seamless, round-the-clock experience.

Tangible Benefits

The enhanced system represents a qualitative leap in automation and service delivery. Lease contracts can now be completed through simplified digital steps, from registration to instant issuance. With 95% of processes fully automated and minimal human intervention, processing times have been significantly reduced compared to the previous system. As a result, users benefit from faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient services.

A Step Towards Full Digital Integration

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department and Chairman of the Committee for the Integrated Real Estate Services Platform Project Aqari, affirmed that the launch of the enhanced rental services package on Aqari reflects Sharjah’s commitment to advancing government efficiency and adopting innovative digital solutions that enrich the experience of individuals, businesses, and society alike.

He stated: “At Sharjah Digital Department, we are dedicated to building advanced infrastructure and delivering sustainable, proactive solutions that empower government partners across the emirate to achieve full digital integration. This enables the delivery of automated services with tangible impact, both now and into the future.”

His Excellency added: “This launch marks a new phase in Sharjah’s digital transformation, moving beyond automation towards true digital integration, with measurable impact on the emirate’s economy and service ecosystem. Transitioning from traditional models to a fully integrated digital environment reflects our vision of building a human-centred digital system that strengthens Sharjah’s competitiveness on the regional and global stage. Through this direction, we continue to cement Sharjah’s position as a hub for sustainable digital transformation, combining efficiency, innovation, and transparency while always placing people at the heart of development and progress.”

His Excellency Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, highlighted that digital transformation is a cornerstone of service delivery, particularly considering the emirate’s rapid urban and demographic growth. He stressed that the municipality’s partnership with Sharjah Digital Department has streamlined procedures, provided effective solutions for customers, and maximised the benefits of services offered.

He added that the Aqari platform creates an inclusive framework for regulating leasing services, managing landlord-tenant relations, and enhancing service quality, in line with Sharjah’s vision for a modern, digitally advanced ecosystem. HE Al Tunaiji further emphasised that the platform demonstrates collaboration between government entities through a unified digital system that facilitates transactions, saves time and effort, and supports innovation in municipal services in accordance with global best practices.

A Model for the Future

Aqari embodies Sharjah’s ambition to lead in digital integration and establish itself as an inspiring global model for delivering fully unified real estate platform. Beyond saving time, effort, and cost, the platform provides an environmentally sustainable solution that enhances transparency, supports innovation, and responds to the evolving needs of customers with secure, accessible services available around the clock.