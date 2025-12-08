Collaboration aligns with the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy to deliver world-class community, tourism, and urban leisure experiences.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shamal Holding to strengthen cooperation in activating select public facilities across the emirate and to exchange knowledge and expertise in the development and management of public spaces in line with global urban standards. The agreement supports efforts to enhance the appeal of public destinations, elevate operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional tourism, leisure, and community experiences for residents and visitors.

The partnership forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to develop world-class, people-centred public spaces that prioritise wellbeing and reinforce Dubai’s position as a pioneering city that is beautiful, sustainable, and conducive to a high quality of liveability. The collaboration also reflects Shamal’s commitment to curating distinctive leisure destinations and building vibrant communities.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Badr Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal. The partnership focuses on enhancing visitor experiences across public spaces and recreational facilities, alongside the joint planning and implementation of innovative initiatives that elevate comfort, accessibility, and wellbeing at public parks and beaches.

Collaboration will also include knowledge exchange and best-practice sharing to support the application of innovative concepts in public-space design, the implementation of pilot projects, and the exploration of additional areas of long-term mutual benefit. These efforts align with Dubai’s integrated urban development ecosystem and reinforce the emirate’s position as an attractive, sustainable, and high-quality destination to live in and visit.

Badr Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This partnership supports Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to deliver advanced and distinctive public realm that offer high-quality leisure experiences through innovative urban design and dynamic programmes of activities. The collaboration reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing inclusive public spaces that meet diverse community needs while advancing sustainable urban development and enhancing quality of life across the emirate.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said: “This collaboration with Dubai Municipality represents an opportunity to enhance public spaces across the emirate in line with the vision to create a city where communities live in harmony with nature. The partnership will support the development of parks, public facilities, recreational amenities, and green spaces, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to be a future-ready city that places community wellbeing and urban resilience at the forefront.”

Dubai Municipality oversees a diverse portfolio of public facilities, including parks, public beaches, and integrated recreational destinations that welcome millions of visitors annually. This cohesive and sustainable ecosystem combines recreation with environmental stewardship, offering inclusive public spaces that contribute positively to residents’ wellbeing and overall quality of life.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, built for the extraordinary. Shamal is a diversified investment firm that shapes exceptional opportunities through a distinctive portfolio of investments, experiences, and assets. Every venture we pursue reflects Dubai’s bold ambition, dynamic spirit, and relentless energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master-planned communities, vibrant districts, iconic residences, retail destinations, and commercial spaces. We bring visionary developments to life—such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens—unlocking potential and creating places with purpose.

In hospitality, we invest across the spectrum—from luxury to lifestyle to accessible experiences—partnering with world-class brands like Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA, and Five Guys.

We are also behind some of Dubai’s most iconic leisure and adventure destinations, including Skydive Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai, XDubai (XLine, XPark by e&, XPark Jr, and Pump Track), and Inflight Dubai. Through these, we curate unforgettable experiences that place Dubai at the forefront of global adventure tourism.

