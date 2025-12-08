Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Growth Fund aimed at accelerating the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enhancing their competitiveness in priority sectors such as manufacturing, food security, healthcare, and advanced technology, and supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem in a manner that advances sustainable economic transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Growth Fund, in the presence of several Board Members, officials from both entities, and representatives of the business community, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Under the agreement, the Abu Dhabi Chamber will work with the Emirates Growth Fund to enable family-owned and emerging SMEs to access investment opportunities and to enhance their contribution to value chains within strategic economic sectors. This will be achieved by supporting companies in the expansion and growth stages, facilitating access to growth equity investment, strengthening corporate governance, and facilitating their engagement with investors and business partners within Abu Dhabi and internationally.

The agreement also aims to provide innovative investment solutions and forward-looking partnership models for high-potential companies, strengthening their contribution to the national economy and supporting their long-term competitiveness. It also reinforces the shared ambition of both entities to help develop national champions capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, affirmed that the agreement reflects the Chamber’s commitment to empowering SMEs and offering innovative solutions that enable them to enhance their competitiveness. He noted that the cooperation supports economic growth and advances the development of the manufacturing and entrepreneurship sectors, in line with the emirate’s priorities to build a knowledge-based economy grounded in innovation and national talent development.

For his part, Khalifa Al Hajeri stated that the agreement focuses on strengthening collaboration to empower high-potential companies by providing strategic, long-term investment capital and facilitating access to value creation tools and expertise. He emphasised that the Fund aims to support entrepreneurs and companies in the growth stage, enabling them to transform their ventures into scalable, competitive business models built on innovative, future-ready approaches.

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that the agreement reflects the Chamber’s dedication to building strategic alliances with leading entities in finance and investment, thereby enhancing the role of the private sector and supporting national companies during their growth and expansion phases. He stressed that cooperation with the Emirates Growth Fund complements the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to empower businesses through practical, impactful solutions anchored in innovation and sustainability.

The agreement aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s 2025–2028 Roadmap, which aims to empower the private sector, strengthen its role in driving sustainable development, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for business, investment, and innovation. This will be achieved by establishing strategic partnerships that contribute to a competitive business environment that supports economic growth.

The Emirates Growth Fund is the UAE’s flagship growth capital platform that provides minority long-term investment capital and strategic support to high-potential UAE-based companies in priority sectors, including manufacturing, food security, healthcare, and advanced technology. The Fund focuses on SMEs with strong potential to scale and contribute to the nation’s economic development. Beyond capital, EGF delivers hands-on value creation support to help companies strengthen their capabilities, expand sustainably, and transition into resilient, competitive businesses that play a meaningful role in the UAE’s diversified economy.