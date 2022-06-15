Companies wishing to export shipments imported before May 13 or non-Indian wheat must submit their applications to the Ministry with supporting documents at antidumping@economy.ae

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy issued cabinet resolution No. 72 of 2022, which imposes a moratorium on the export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour originating from the Republic of India, including free zones, for a period of four months starting from May 13, 2022. The resolution applies to all wheat varieties (spelt), namely hard, ordinary, and soft wheat, and wheat flour (spelt flour).

The Ministry of Economy explained that the companies wishing to export/re-export wheat and wheat flour varieties of Indian origin, which were imported into the country before 13 May 2022, must submit a request to the Ministry to obtain permission to export outside of the UAE. They must submit all documents and files that help verify the data regarding the shipment in terms of its origin, date of transaction, and any other documents that the Ministry may require in this regard.

The Ministry also indicated that in the case of wheat and wheat flour products of non-Indian origin, companies wishing to export/re-export it may do so after applying to the Ministry for export permission outside the country. This application must also be supported by all documents and files that help verify the origin of the shipment to be exported/re-exported.

The Ministry noted that the export permit issued to companies is valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and must be submitted to the relevant customs department in order to complete the procedures for exporting the shipment out of the UAE. The application must be submitted to the Ministry of Economy through e-mail antidumping@economy.ae or directly by visiting the Ministry headquarters.

The Ministry of Economy explained that this decision comes in view of the international developments that have affected trade flows, and in appreciation of the solid and strategic relations that bind the UAE and India, especially after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries and the Indian government's approval to export wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption.