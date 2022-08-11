Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) received a delegation from the National Records & Archives Authority of the Sultanate of Oman on Thursday, exploring MBRL’s leading experience in managing libraries, documentation, and archives. As part of its mission to establish a comprehensive ecosystem based on collaborating with local, regional, and international organisations as well as achieve its policy and vision, the Library discussed prospects of future cooperation to establish an efficient records and archives management system and providing the necessary technical support.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, welcomed the delegation and was accompanied by several employees and officials. The delegation was led by HE Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Dweiyani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority, who was accompanied by Dr. Musa bin Nasser al Mafraji, Supervisor of the National Library project; Dr. Shubair bin Abdul Rahim Al Ajmi, Artistic Supervisor of the National Theatre project; Eng. Samer bin Sulaiman Al Azri, Artistic Supervisor of the Cultural Centre project, in addition to several senior officials and employees from Oman’s cultural scene.

Dr. Mohammed Al Mazrouei confirmed the Library’s commitment to promoting collaboration in all the necessary fields and sectors, including records and archives, to ensure the improvement of the cultural and knowledge-based sector. Eventually preserving the components of human civilisation, these commitments come in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the Dubai’s position as a global incubator for culture and creativity.

“We are striving to create unique channels to exchange knowledge and best practices, introducing innovative ideas and offering future-proof consultation on library services, boosting the cultural and knowledge movement across the Arab region. We look forward to further collaboration and exchanging experiences in documentation and records and archives management, considering their vital role of registering the comprehensive development of nations,” added Dr. Al Mazrouei.

HE Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Dweiyani said: “Our visit to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library comes as part of our tour programme to benefit from the knowledge and experiences of our neighboring countries. The policies they adopt in libraries, theatre, and national archives sectors, along with their cutting-edge technology and technical aspects, can enrich the vision of our Artistic Office

and support their mission of supervising and delivering both the Cultural Centre and the National Records and Archives Authority building.”

Touring the Library, the delegation viewed the public libraries best practices and explored MBRL’s leading facilities and services, in addition to its various libraries, the Treasures of the Library exhibition, temporary exhibition and event spaces, and study rooms. Additionally, they received an extensive description on the Library’s cutting-edge technologies.

Concluding the visit, the delegation praised the leading role of Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in safekeeping records. Members of the delegation confirmed these archives’ significance as living registers of history and the fruit of human thought in different sciences, knowledge fields, and arts. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of expanding collaboration and exchange of expertise in archiving, documentation, and library systems to ensure preserving human heritage and culture as per the best related international practices and standards.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, built over more than 500,000 sq. ft. including land and floor spaces, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by the "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The Library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilising artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.

-Ends-

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law Number 14 of 2016 to establish the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. This is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious culture- and knowledge-based initiatives in the Arab World.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library intends to spark a passion for knowledge throughout UAE society, especially young people, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The Library offers free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.