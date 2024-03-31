UAE, Dubai – MAG Group Holding, a versatile conglomerate working across real estate, contracting, engineering, trading, freight and hospitality, announced its donation of AED 1 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that will sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

With this announcement, MAG Group Holding joins a growing list of individuals, businesses and institutions supporting the campaign, which cements the UAE’s humanitarian role.

New horizons

Moafaq Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects the UAE’s T culture of giving and generosity since its founding, which made it a leader in humanitarian work, extending aid every year to millions of people around the world.”

“It is an honour to contribute to the campaign and support the projects implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to help underserved communities, including the provision of education to millions of people, which helps drive economic growth, social stability and sustainable prosperity,” he added.

Honouring parents

Launched under the umbrella of MBRGI, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations in honour of their mothers, highlighting a mother’s crucial support of the education of her children. The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

In addition to reviving the culture of endowments as a development tool, the campaign will support the education of underprivileged individuals in partnership with humanitarian organisations, by providing them with the tools and skills that empowers them to change their lives for the better.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).