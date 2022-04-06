Abu Dhabi: As part of its commitment to enrich social innovation and build a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Authority for Social Contribution (Ma’an) unveiled a campaign to provide citizens and residents with innovative tools to directly contribute to social impact initiatives that bring a positive change in society.

Titled ‘For Our Community,’ the Ramadan campaign runs for the entirety of the Holy Month. It allows members of the community to support projects that help Abu Dhabi address its social priorities and achieve a sustainable social impact. The initiative is comprised of touch-screen kiosks installed at 13 lively locations including malls with visitors encouraged to give a financial contribution of AED 15 to help address social priorities related to healthcare and education in a quick and simple manner.

The contributions will support funding innovative programmes and initiatives that address the social priorities in Abu Dhabi. The campaign also aims to support the strategic objectives of Ma’an, which was established by the Department of Community Development (DCD) to drive social innovation and encourage a culture of community participation.

As part of the campaign, Ma’an has installed kiosks at the following locations:

TAQA Group: TAQA Group headquarters Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi headquarters Al Ain Distribution Company, Al Ain headquarters



First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB): Yas Mall Mushrif Mall Dalma Mall Abu Dhabi Mall



The Galleria – Al Maryah Island

Shopping Malls: Mushrif Mall Al Wahda Mall Khalidiya Mall



Contributions are also accepted via the official Ma’an website at https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/.

Khaled AlRomaithi, Director of Origination at Ma'an, commented: “This Ramadan, Ma’an is providing all members of the community with innovative tools to contribute to the future of Abu Dhabi in line with the Holy Month’s values of giving and benevolence. In coordination with the campaign’s partners, we have selected a number of strategic locations with high footfall to allow potential contributors to make a positive impact on social causes.”

He added: ‘For Our Community’ is our collective drive to inspire acts of giving back to the community as a sustainable source of funding to causes that will help build a better future for Abu Dhabi and its citizens.”

Financial contributions will support several causes ranging from education to healthcare through finding innovative solutions, such as Organs Transplant Support campaign and ‘Together We Are Good’.

Ma’an brings together the government, the private sector and civil society to support innovative solutions to contribute to the development of strong, active and collaborative communities.

Ma'an provides an innovative channel and platforms to enable the various sectors of Abu Dhabi society to actively participate and contribute to programmes aimed at creating social impact and direct their efforts in a strategic and measurable way by contributing and participating in addressing the social priorities identified in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering. Ma’an is a ‘Ghadan 21’ accelerator programme initiative, supporting Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to invest, live, work and visit.

For more information on Ma’an, visit maan.gov.ae. or keep up to date with the latest news and events on: