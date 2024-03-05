Dubai, UAE: On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment (MOCCAE) delivered a speech at the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6). She emphasized the UAE's commitment to fulfilling its environmental and climate obligations through international cooperation to address global climate challenges.

The sixth session of UNEA-6 took place at the United Nations Environment Programme headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. UNEA-6 primarily focused on discussing how multilateralism can help tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

During her speech, H.E. Dr. Al Dahak, said: "The world convened for COP28 in Dubai in late 2023, marking the most comprehensive Conference of the Parties ever held. The conference made a positive impact through the historic 'UAE Consensus’, a turning point in preventing the rise of global temperatures and ensuring the fair distribution of energy resources."

The Minister highlighted the UAE's focus on food as a priority for climate action at COP28, the first time in the history of COPs that food was given such importance. The UAE's efforts were recognized by 159 countries, endorsing the “COP28 UAE Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action.” Her Excellency also noted the significant increase in participation in various initiatives launched by the UAE, such as the "Mangrove Alliance for Climate" and the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate).

Her Excellency emphasized the launch of the "Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative”, initiated under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to tackle the global challenge of water scarcity. Serving as a board member, Her Excellency expressed privilege in contributing to an initiative that seeks to improve collaboration among global partners and stakeholders, accelerating technological innovation to address water scarcity and broadening international cooperation while encouraging investments.

The Minister also reiterated the UAE's commitment to leveraging the outcomes of its climate and environmental accomplishments, underlining the nation's belief that cooperation is the key to accomplishing global climate action goals."

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Asian and Pacific Group for supporting the Sultanate of Oman's candidacy for the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly during its seventh session, also congratulating Oman on gaining this confidence.

As the highest decision-making body on the environment, the United Nations Environment Assembly aims to foster a renewed equilibrium between human societies and the natural world, enhancing the well-being of marginalized and vulnerable populations globally.

During the opening of the COP28 in Dubai last November, an agreement was announced on the Loss and Damage Fund, which aims to provide financing to countries that are particularly vulnerable to the severe impacts of climate change. In light of this development, UNEA-6 dedicated a day to discussing this achievement and other successful endeavors, exploring how governments can collectively act to implement multilateral agreements they have ratified, with a specific emphasis on securing adequate financing. Additionally, UNEA-6 focused on both establishing new commitments and fulfilling existing obligations.

