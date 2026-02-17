Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced the appointment of Captain Khalid Humaid Al Ali as Senior Vice President Aeropolitical, International and Government Affairs.

Reporting to Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer, Captain Al Ali joins Etihad from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), where he most recently served as Senior Director of the Air Transport Department from 2013 to 2025. In this role, he was responsible for developing and directing national air transport strategy, leading bilateral and multilateral air services agreement negotiations, and providing policy advisory support to the UAE Federal Government on aviation-related matters.

A distinguished UAE national with a career spanning more than 40 years in aviation, Captain Al Ali brings a distinctive combination of operational flying expertise and high-level regulatory and diplomatic experience. He holds an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), has accumulated over 12,000 flying hours, and has held a succession of leadership roles in the aviation sector.

In his new role, Captain Al Ali will oversee Etihad’s government affairs strategy, manage relationships with aviation authorities and government stakeholders worldwide, and lead the airline’s aeropolitical agenda to support network expansion and route development.

Captain Al Ali holds a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Science, a Bachelor’s degree in Law, a Judicial Expertise Diploma from the Dubai Judicial Institute, and an Arbitration and several diplomas in Arbitration and International Relations. He is also an appointed aviation legal expert in UAE courts, having contributed to the resolution of more than 50 aviation-related cases.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae