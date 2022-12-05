Dubai, UAE: As part of its mission to consolidate its pioneering approach in advancing health and sustainability goals and achieving the highest international standards relating to buildings and their quality, Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) building gained the ‘WELL Health-Safety Rating’ certificate issued by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for second year in a row. This confirms the success of DLD in achieving key features of the rating system, such as hygiene and sterilisation procedures, emergency preparedness programmes, innovation standards, and others.

DLD is the first government entity in Dubai to obtain this achievement, thus confirming its vision aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as the world’s premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness, as well as contributing to prioritising the health and safety and progressing towards creating an attractive real estate environment that enjoys the highest standards of health, safety and sustainability, enhancing investor confidence in the internal real estate environment and supporting health and safety systems across Dubai’s common areas.

DLD’s earning of the ‘WELL Health-Safety Rating’ certificate came in line with the ‘Future of Health, Wellness & Innovation Forum’ that was organised by the department in partnership with Delos on Monday, December 12. The forum sought to highlight the strength of buildings and residential communities by harnessing the power of healthier and more sustainable structures through the integration of global standards, science-backed policies, and relevant technology. It is noteworthy that the ‘WELL Health-Safety Rating’ certificate is based on a set of scientific researches that study the interrelationship between people and buildings in which they spend 90% of their time, highlighting the effects on their health and quality of life.

