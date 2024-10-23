MoU to see Dubai further promoted globally, including to more than 195 million Hilton Honors members

Dubai College of Tourism to empower Hilton team members with world class training, cultivating the next generation of hospitality professionals

Strategic alliance is in line with D33 Agenda goals, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Hilton have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will further enhance the destination’s visibility globally and support the hotel group with team member training and service optimisation. This new phase of their ongoing partnership is in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, underscoring the commitment of DET and Hilton to drive excellence across the tourism sector by creating outstanding experiences for visitors.

Designed to establish a collaborative framework between the entities, the MoU will focus on joint marketing initiatives, including through advertising campaigns and social media, actively promoting Dubai as a premier destination. They will also roll out tourism products that highlight the city’s unique attractions, integrating these experiences into seasonal packages to provide visitors with authentic insights into the city. Furthermore, there will be opportunities to incorporate Dubai experiences into the Hilton Honors loyalty programme, which has more than 195 million members globally.

Meanwhile, Hilton will be able to leverage DET’s training and capacity building, offered through its Dubai College of Tourism, to enhance team member skills in areas such as customer service and cultural awareness, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to visitors. The MoU was signed at DET’s headquarters by His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, and Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa at Hilton.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Hilton has been a key part of Dubai’s tourism growth story over recent decades, contributing to the world-class hospitality offering the city has built a reputation for. As we take our collaborative partnership to the next level, this MoU will allow us to share our respective expertise and reach, further elevating the destination both in terms of global visibility, and in the quality of services offered in Dubai itself. Our partnership is also in line with the culture of collaboration across the public and private sectors, driven by our city’s visionary leadership under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that continues to be at the heart of Dubai’s wider economic success. Through the promotion of Dubai experiences via Hilton Honors and other channels, more potential visitors globally are poised to discover Dubai, while the high standards of service offered through touchpoints in the city, including Hilton hotels, will contribute to increased advocacy and repeat visitation.”

Hilton is a global hospitality leader with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising approximately 8,000 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms in 126 countries and territories. Within Dubai, Hilton has 24 hotels under nine brands, with Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay and Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay among the most recent additions to its portfolio in the city.

Guy Hutchinson, President, MEA, Hilton, said: "Dubai continues to solidify its position as a leading global destination and this strategic partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) works to further this vision as we bring more than 105 years of industry expertise towards our shared goal of making the emirate synonymous with hospitality excellence. Hilton has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with DET and we remain committed to supporting Dubai's remarkable initiatives that pave the way for world-class experiences for visitors from around the world. We also look forward to participating in the Department’s training programmes and workshops, aimed at cultivating the next generation of hospitality professionals."

Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Dubai is reshaping the tourism landscape, drawing millions of visitors and significantly enhancing the city’s dynamic economy. Following a record 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023, the momentum of Dubai’s tourism sector has continued into 2024. From January to August 2024, the city welcomed 11.93 million international overnight visitors, marking a 7.5% increase from the 11.10 million arrivals during the same period last year. The hotel industry has also performed strongly, achieving an impressive average occupancy of 76.2% between January-August this year. By the end of August 2024, there were 151,388 rooms in 824 hotel establishments, compared to 148,593 rooms in 814 hotel establishments at the end of August 2023, highlighting the ongoing growth of Dubai’s tourism infrastructure.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising approximately 8,000 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.