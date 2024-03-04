Gates Hospitality, Hilton, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai sign up as anchor partners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary educational platform in the region, is set to launch the Middle East’s first apprenticeship in Culinary Operations. Anchored by major hotels, the programme is strategically aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of top three global cities to invest, live and work in, by elevating its gastronomic offerings.

With the initial intake due to make a start this summer, the new DCT programme aims to develop a highly skilled workforce of culinary arts talents, preparing candidates for entry-level (Commis III) positions while providing valuable opportunities for simultaneous learning and earning. The transformative programme also underpins DCT’s commitment to the D33 agenda by furthering the development of an enhanced ecosystem designed to develop and nurture local talent.

Building on DCT’s commitment to contributing to the growing hospitality sector in the region, the transformative two-year programme will follow the nationally approved Certificate 4 in Culinary Operations curriculum and include a highly practical work-study format delivered in collaboration with industry partners. DCT has welcomed three launch partners for the programme – Gates Hospitality, Hilton, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – with more expected to sign up in the near future.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager, Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), commented: “Our goal is to develop a pipeline of skilled entry-level Commis III staff, who will work alongside some of our major industry partners, providing opportunities for talented students to earn and learn simultaneously. The apprenticeship programme aims to provide a new source of recruiting and qualifying talent for the culinary industry and also reflects our dedication to supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities.

“The new programme is a ‘first’ and provides us with a template to introduce apprenticeships in other areas. The majority of study – 60 percent – will be on the job, giving students a powerful springboard for the careers ahead of them.”

Apprentices will follow a comprehensive curriculum encompassing gastronomy, business proficiency, safety protocols, critical thinking, and effective communication; this will be complemented by firsthand experience gained from personalised training and mentorship from industry professionals and seasoned chefs within partners’ kitchens.

“This approach will enable apprentices to effectively apply their newly acquired skills in a practical setting while gaining valuable experience working alongside chefs and kitchen staff. Also, by being part of a professional kitchen, the apprentices will be able to build a network of industry professionals, leading to valuable connections and potential job opportunities,” added Essa Bin Hadher.

The programme’s anchor partners have enthusiastically welcomed the initiative.

Gates Hospitality views the programme as a platform that enables apprentices to stay up to date with sector trends. “The culinary industry is constantly evolving with changing tastes and trends,” said Gates Hospitality’s CEO and Founder, Naim Maadad. “This programme will help restaurants train staff in the latest techniques and cuisines while the demanding nature of a kitchen environment will help instil a strong work ethic, discipline, and time management skills in apprentices. It’s a win-win-win formula all round.”

“This programme will give the apprentices early exposure to real work conditions,” commented Sebastian Nohse, Senior Director of Culinary, EMEA Hilton. “Apprenticeships are proven, highly successful entry level paths into the industry giving participants early and simultaneous exposure to the daily demands of a professional kitchen. This programme will enable our F&B operations to more easily and swiftly recruit and train new employees who bring significant local knowledge to our products and services.”

Marriott believes the programme will also help address some of the key recruitment challenges that the culinary sector is facing. “This initiative will ensure Dubai’s rapidly growing culinary scene is able to tap into a vibrant talent pool,” commented Sergio Snyder, Area Director of Human Resources Premium and Select, Marriott International. “It also gives us an opportunity to acquire staff which can become committed to our brand having been trained in our own specific standards and operating procedures.”

Applicants for the apprenticeships must be at least 18 years of age, meet DCT admission requirements and pass an industry partner-led interview. At the end of the programme, apprentices will need to take a practical exam assessed by DCT evaluators, which will test their level of achievement against specific performance criteria on a Pass/Merit/Distinction scale. Assessments will also consider the apprentices’ actual performance during the programme, and students will need to produce written feedback on their experience. Successful apprentices will have the option to explore full time employment with their mentoring industry partner.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT)

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) was established by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to be a world-class vocational college that would provide innovative, accessible and exceptional education and training that supports people to enter, enhance or advance within the tourism industry in Dubai.

At the campus, DCT delivers its full-time certificate, award and advanced diploma courses in four core subject areas: tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and events. These programmes follow the National Qualifications Framework of the UAE (QFEmirates) and are approved by the Ministry of Education. DCT manages the DET Emiratisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work across a range of sectors, including tourism, healthcare, IT and financial services, and the Tour Guide Training platform for becoming a licensed tour guide in Dubai.

The college is also responsible for delivering fundamental online training programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents).