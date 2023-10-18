Saeed Al Gergawi: “These MoUs will play an important role in supporting the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and elevating the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for innovation . Collaborations with forward-thinking partners form a key part of our drive to accelerate the growth of the technology sector and achieve the ambitio ns of the wise leadership 's digital transformation agenda.”

The agreements with Palestine’s Intersect Innovation Hub and global AI-powered software development platform Builder.ai are aimed at further cementing Dubai’s position at the heart of the world’s digital economy.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to help shape the emirate’s digital future on the sidelines of Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup showcase. The agreements were inked with Palestine’s Intersect Innovation Hub and Builder.ai, a global AI-powered software development platform.

The MoUs seek to enhance cooperation and strengthen the relationships between Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and the two partners, enabling each party to actively explore and leverage areas of collaboration and develop a range of mutually beneficial initiatives.

Commenting on the agreements, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “These MoUs will play an important role in supporting the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and elevating the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for innovation. We are committed to ensuring Dubai’s digital pre-eminence by attracting world-class companies, innovators, and specialist talent and ensuring they can thrive in the emirate. Collaborations with forward-thinking partners form a key part of our drive to accelerate the growth of the tech sector and achieve the ambitions of Dubai’s digital transformation agenda.”

The MoUs focus on unlocking opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration in the Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) sector, arranging commercial missions and delegations, and cooperation to drive sustainable digital development, as well as mutual support on a range of networking initiatives.

Builder.ai is an easy-to-use AI-powered software development platform aimed at enabling individuals and businesses to transform their ideas into software. Under the terms of the MoU, the company will support the chamber’s ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative by offering free prototyping to the app developer community and co-funding the winners of the ‘App Olympics’ competition to build a new mobile application in Dubai. Builder.ai will also deliver a series of workshops designed to support startups in their digitalisation journeys.

Intersect Innovation Hub is a non-profit business incubator that provides startups with the tools and resources they need to create cutting-edge solutions. The organisation is on a mission to drive the development of the Palestinian entrepreneurial ecosystem by promoting a culture of collaboration, problem-solving, and design thinking.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as part of GITEX Global and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star runs until 18 October at Dubai Harbour. The four-day event connects startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories to explore the exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy works to unlock the full potential of the digital economy and propel Dubai into its ambitious future as a leading global hub for technology and innovation, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

