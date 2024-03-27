Dubai, UAE: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced the launch of its innovative ‘Military Legal Inquiries Platform,’ a pioneering digital portal dedicated to military human resources legislation, on its official website of the Department. The new platform aims to offer swift responses and expert legal opinions on military human resources legislation to streamline processes and expedite tasks through an integrated reference database.

Explaining the significance of this launch, DGHR affirmed that the platform will serve as an integrated electronic window, facilitating prompt and efficient responses to diverse queries. This innovative digital tool aims to enhance interaction among specialists and facilitates the impartial submission of legal opinions. Furthermore, the platform seeks to enable the consolidation of legal opinions into a unified database, readily accessible and applicable to similar cases.

The Department further noted that the launch of the platform is in line with its strategic objectives of fostering innovative solutions to enhance government efficiency and institutional integration, empowering the human resources sector, and boosting investment in UAE human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

The services of the ‘Military Legal Inquiries Platform’ are digitally available through the ‘Policy Inquiries Platform’ on the DGHR website: www.info.dghr.gov.ae.

