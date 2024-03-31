Dubai, UAE: The 2nd cycle of the Cleantech Hackathon, launched by the Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), attracted over 160 candidates from 25 nationalities and 20 universities worldwide. The candidates aimed to create positive change and accelerate the energy transition. The Hackathon enjoyed significant competition from 50 participating innovators, university students and specialists in sustainable innovations in energy, digital transformation, elevating the efficiency and reliability of clean and renewable energy, and integrating clean and renewable energy sources with other energy systems. Participants were evaluated on their innovation and social, economic, and environmental impact. The Hackathon concluded its activities by awarding three winners with valuable monetary prizes.

“We support the wise leadership’s vision to empower and encourage the youth and provide them with the necessary tools to become the pillars to build a brighter future. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We are keen to include the youth in sustainable development and encourage them to develop innovative solutions to combat the effects of climate change. This consolidates the position of the UAE and Dubai as an innovation hub and an incubator for innovators,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA aims to raise awareness on sustainability, hone national capabilities, and enhance business competitiveness in this promising sector,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Structured around three main tracks, the competition focused on optimising the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of clean energy sources, ensuring the reliability and stability of renewable energy, and integrating renewable energy seamlessly into existing systems. These tracks contribute to maximising efficiency, overcoming intermittency challenges, and innovatively addressing energy storage, distribution, and smart grid technologies.

