RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its third consecutive year of participation, at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 9 – 12 February. The company will present its innovative Connectivity Cloud and suite of products and services designed to empower businesses and accelerate digital transformation.

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid digital evolution, Cloudflare is committed to playing a pivotal role in the country’s technological advancement, providing advanced solutions to enhance security, speed, and performance across all sectors. At LEAP, Cloudflare will showcase its full range of solutions, including robust application and network security, cutting-edge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust models, and its revolutionary Workers platform that enables AI companies to build powerful, scalable tools and services.

Cloudflare has long been a leader in AI-powered infrastructure, and attendees will experience firsthand how the company’s technology is helping businesses harness the true potential of Artificial Intelligence.

“Cloudflare’s commitment to artificial intelligence goes beyond buzzwords — AI is in our DNA,” says Bashar Bashaireh, VP Middle East, Türkiye & North Africa at Cloudflare. “From the very beginning, Cloudflare has been a pioneer in embedding machine learning and AI across its product offerings. This approach has led to the development of our AI Inference Platform, now powered by an expanded GPU infrastructure that delivers faster inference, larger models, and superior observability. The platform is designed to meet the demands of modern AI, enabling organizations to deploy more complex AI applications with low-latency, global accessibility. With GPUs deployed in over 180 cities around the world, Cloudflare’s Workers AI platform offers one of the largest global footprints for AI inference, ensuring that customers can process AI tasks as close to the end user as possible, all while maintaining security and data privacy. This allows businesses to deploy AI models and services with incredible speed and efficiency.”

Cloudflare invites visitors to LEAP for a demo of the Connectivity Cloud, a robust network designed to accelerate digital transformation. This comprehensive infrastructure is capable of optimizing applications, enhancing network security, and simplifying the deployment of AI-driven solutions. A team of experts will be on hand to explain the full suite of offerings, including Cloudflare’s Workers AI solution, designed to make it easier than ever to build, deploy, and scale AI applications.

Cloudflare is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation. With Cloudflare’s world-class infrastructure, local businesses in Saudi Arabia can ensure high-performance, low-latency applications, secure access to networks, and seamless deployment of AI applications to drive innovation across all industries. As the Kingdom continues to push forward with initiatives that foster technology, Cloudflare is proud to be at the forefront, helping businesses modernize their operations with the best-in-class connectivity, security, and AI tools.

Trade attendees interested in a meeting, can visit Cloudflare@LEAP at Booth H1 U70

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.