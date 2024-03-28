Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, stated that the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, the first and only English-speaking family court in the Arab region, has witnessed a 100% increase in civil marriage applications in a record two years period, as over 20,000 couples applied for civil marriage, with an average of 40 civil marriage applications submitted daily, since the landmark Law No. 14 of 2021, which legalized civil marriage in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, took effect in January 2022.

Around 20% of all applications for civil marriage in Abu Dhabi are from tourists, who come from 120 different nationalities worldwide. This 100% milestone increase in applications reflects Abu Dhabi's pioneering position as the UAE capital is the only city in the region that allows civil marriage without any restrictions for both residents and tourists, regardless of their nationality or faith and regardless of where they live in the world.

Abu Dhabi is becoming a popular location for couples from different backgrounds who want to have a simple hassle-free marriage process, including the fast-track marriage service which saw 3000 express Civil Marriage applications submitted allowing couples to get married on the same day.

The rise in applications from interfaith nationalities shows that Abu Dhabi is committed to being diverse, accepting, and tolerant. This makes Abu Dhabi an attractive Abu Dhabi is becoming a popular destination for global marriages.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri applauded the Civil Family Court's digital services, highlighting its role in showcasing Abu Dhabi's commitment to providing high-quality and innovative court services, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to provide one of the most advanced and modern family courts in the world.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department emphasized Abu Dhabi's commitment to providing expats with a world-class, contemporary, and innovative family court.

This commitment is reflected in the high demand for the court's digital services, such as civil marriage, no-fault divorce, civil inheritances, and civil wills, from expats around the world.

Counselor Al-Abri emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court adheres to international best practices when handling foreigners' family matters. The court is the first English-speaking family court in the region and stands out for its innovative digital procedures, including bilingual services (Arabic and English) available throughout the entire process – from registration to rulings. This ensures foreign litigants can easily understand all procedures and overcome potential language barriers.

To apply for Civil marriage, simply visit ADJD website and fill in and submit your application form, the whole registration process is done online and anyone from anywhere worldwide can apply, with express same-day service available.