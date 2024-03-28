On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, stated on the occasion of UAE's celebration, "Zayed Humanitarian Day", which is observed on the 19th of Ramadan each year, that commemorating this day embodies the spirit of giving and kindness to humanity through charitable and community programs and initiatives aimed at promoting values of peace, security, and goodness for humanity.

He continued, "We proudly remember and appreciate the legacy of our founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah bless his soul, who left humanistic imprints in unlimited giving that transcend boundaries and extend assistance to various peoples. We continue to follow his path in providing humanitarian support and strive to sustain these efforts to achieve prosperity and well-being for communities at all times”.

Marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation organized its annual Ramadan campaign to provide Iftar meals to its customers at the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows in Deira Wharfage in Dubai. The PCFC’s leaders and its volunteer team “Hader,” participated in distributing more than 300 Iftar meals.

This campaign is a reflection of PCFC's dedication to improving client communication, with a focus on sailors who brave long journeys at sea to reach Dubai. It highlights the PCFC’s core values of generosity and compassion, integral to its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Additionally, the PCFC participated in the "Baskets of Goodness (Silal Al-Khair)" initiative in collaboration with the DP World Foundation, distributing about 600 food baskets to female workers from the assistant labor category in the Jebel Ali area.