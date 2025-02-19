Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), announced the launch of the 2nd edition of the Board Mentorship Program. The specialized initiative aims to develop board-ready candidates for future Board of Directors positions, empowering them to contribute effectively to the governance and success of their organizations.

The announcement follows the signing of an agreement between Bahrain Bourse and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). The agreement was signed by Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, and Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF.

The program's core objective is to equip participants with the essential knowledge and expertise required for effective leadership roles on corporate boards. This will empower them to guide their respective organizations toward success and long-term sustainability through robust governance practices. The program spans across 32 training hours over five weeks, providing participants with comprehensive insights and expertise necessary to assume potential Board positions. Following a rigorous screening process, 20 candidates will be selected from various sectors to participate in this transformative journey towards board leadership. The program will focus on skills related to structuring governance for corporate performance, Board leadership, and understanding key governance standards. The program will culminate in a Board Factual Simulation, designed to assess the candidates’ capabilities in handling complex board decisions and identify areas for further development.

"Bahrain Bourse understands that strong corporate governance is not merely a regulatory requirement, but a fundamental building block for long-term economic growth. By collaborating with BIBF on this crucial initiative, we are investing in the future of Bahrain's capital markets, to ensure that Board-ready candidates are well-equipped with key leadership and governance skills required to fulfill their duties and responsibilities as Board Directors and maneuver in today’s complex business landscape," commented Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, stated regarding the partnership, "Working alongside Bahrain Bourse, BIBF is focused on enhancing the leadership capabilities of current and prospective board members. This program provides essential training and development, resulting in leaders who are thoroughly prepared to guide and contribute effectively to their organizations by possessing the expertise needed to navigate today's complex business landscape."

This second edition follows the successful launch of the inaugural BHB Board Mentorship Program in May 2024, which proudly recognized its first 20 graduates in October 2024.

The program is open to Bahraini participants who meet the eligibility criteria. Applications can be submitted through BIBF’s website at www.bibf.com/bahrain-bourse-board-mentorship-programme until 8th March 2025.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.