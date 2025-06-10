Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed varying financial sanctions on six exchange houses in the UAE, amounting to 12,300,000, pursuant to Article (14) of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations and its amendments.

The financial sanctions were imposed based on the findings of examinations conducted by the CBUAE, which revealed the violations and failures of the six exchange houses to comply with the AML/CFT framework, and related regulations.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavors to ensure that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to maintain transparency and integrity of the financial transactions and safeguard the UAE financial system.