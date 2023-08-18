As part of the efforts of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to strengthen its relations with its members, discuss opportunities for developing the industrial sector in the emirate, and unite efforts to support the competitiveness and attractiveness of industrial investments in Ajman, H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, visited the Deep Seafood Company

The Ajman Chamber's delegation included Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support, and was received by Hamza Koya Kallan, Director, Fahiyas Pangatt, CEO, and Mohammed Abdullah Alamoodi, Administration Manager, at the Company.

During the visit, a joint meeting was held to review the services and initiatives of the Ajman Chamber and t the Ajman Center for Social Responsibility (Ajman CSR) and to discuss a set of proposals and solutions to challenges with a view to developing the business of the local food industries sector. The Ajman Chamber's delegation also presented an overview of the "Foras" platform and its role in enabling business owners to study and analyze foreign markets and discover the most appropriate markets for their products, in a way that supports easy decision-making and targeting new international markets.

The attending officials of the Company praised the efforts of the Ajman Chamber in organizing periodic meetings between factory owners and specialized companies with officials of local and federal government agencies in order to enhance local cooperation, exchange experiences, and contribute to developing joint strategies to support business, improve the business environment, and improve the regulatory context for private sector establishments. This ensures the achievement of the Ajman Chamber's objectives aimed at consolidating a participatory approach that ensures the development of flexible future policies and strategies that enhance the contribution of various sectors to increasing the GDP.

The Ajman Chamber's delegation took a comprehensive tour inside the Company to view the production processes and advanced manufacturing techniques used in the preparation of fresh and frozen seafood. They were also briefed on the Company's marketing plan and opportunities to participate in international exhibitions, especially since Company’s products are exported to many countries of the world.