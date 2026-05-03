Ajman Chamber is set to participate in the "Make it in the Emirates" platform, collaborating with the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) under the Ajman Government pavilion. The event, featuring a select group of leading factories and companies from Ajman, will take place from May 4 to 7 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Through its participation in this strategic national platform, Ajman Chamber aims to bolster and support national industries while promoting Ajman as a sustainable industrial hub offering a diverse range of investment opportunities.

The Chamber also seeks to showcase Ajman’s products and services, expand its professional network, and forge new partnerships. Furthermore, the participation is designed to explore emerging markets, highlight investment potential across various industrial and economic sectors, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and gain insights into the latest production best practices and advanced technologies.

Ajman Chamber’s promotional efforts will focus on several key sectors, including food and beverage, healthcare products, agriculture, the industrial sector, and the refining, chemicals, and petrochemicals industries.

"Make it in the Emirates" serves as a premier platform for discovering the capabilities and opportunities within the UAE’s integrated industrial ecosystem. The event attracts international investors, industrial leaders, and government officials from around the world, acting as a vital marketing channel for national products.

It also serves as an investment forum and innovation hub to showcase modern industrial technologies, providing a direct avenue for economic diversification and supply chain enhancement.