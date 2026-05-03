Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will be participating in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, the UAE's flagship industrial platform, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The Centre's participation reaffirms its commitment to advancing the UAE's space ecosystem and supporting the country's vision for advanced manufacturing, sovereign capability, and innovation-driven growth.

The MBRSC stand at the event will feature a curated selection of exhibits from across the Centre's mission portfolio. These include a model of Rashid Rover 2, the UAE's second lunar rover under the Emirates Lunar Mission scheduled for launch no earlier than late 2026, as well locally developed components from MBZ-SAT, showcasing the technical capabilities of UAE-based industry partners. Fully developed by Emirati engineers, MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region launched in January last year, had 90% of its mechanical components and a significant portion of its electronic systems sourced from local companies.

Visitors to the stand can also view the PHI model representing PHI-1, the first satellite developed under the Payload Hosting Initiative in partnership with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs through its Access to Space for All initiative.

The showcase further features a curated selection of personal items carried by Emirati astronauts H.E. Sultan AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori to the International Space Station during the Zayed Ambition missions, reflecting the cultural identity, faith, and heritage that they carried with them into orbit.

MBRSC's participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026 reinforces the Centre's role in nurturing national capability, transferring critical knowledge to local talent, and creating opportunities for UAE companies to engage with one of the world's most demanding sectors. By integrating space science with national industrial development, the Centre continues to support the UAE's strategy to localise advanced technology and strengthen the country's position as a global hub for space innovation.

For Media Queries:

MBRSC Media Team - mbrsc@quillmena.com

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.