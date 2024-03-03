Abu Dhabi: His Highness Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, experienced a journey on board Etihad Rail’s prototype passenger train, departing from Al Faya, Etihad Rail’s main operations and maintenance facility, to Al Qudra in Dubai. His Highness was accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Defence, where they reviewed the progress of the UAE National Railway Network’s freight train operations, and the company’s achievements since its inauguration.

Upon their arrival at the depot, His Highness and the delegation were received by His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and several senior company officials.

During the trip, Emirati cadres at Etihad Rail briefed the delegation on the company’s most important developments since the inauguration of the network and launch of freight operations in February 2023. Since then, Etihad Rail has transported more than 7.4 million tonnes of sulfur, and more than 2.4 million tonnes of aggregates across the UAE.

The delegation also learned about Etihad Rail’s pivotal role in the country’s transportation and logistics sector, and its contribution to the UAE’s economic growth and sustainable development, in line with the directives of the country’s wise leadership, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail. This contribution also supports the realisation of both Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

The visit included a tour of the operations and maintenance facility, which is considered the most important within the National Railway Network. During the tour, the delegation was briefed on how operations of the entire network are overseen and monitored in the control centre.