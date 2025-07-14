Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, has announced the selection of 20 innovative startups to join the 10th cohort of its Innovation Accelerator Program.

The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator, launched in 2018, was designed to stimulate innovation in the country. The program empowers innovators to unlock their full potential and scale their businesses within key sectors aligned with the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy.

Startups accepted into the program will benefit from extensive support, including access to a wide network of stakeholders, investment opportunities, and mentorship programs. Participants will also receive expert training and gain access to advanced resources. All support tools provided by the program are designed to help participants enhance their capabilities, accelerate their growth, and achieve their ambitions for expansion.

A Vital Role in Shaping the Future

Commenting on the announcement, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry’s representative at MBRIF, said: “We welcome the 10th cohort to the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator and reaffirm the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to equipping ambitious startups with the necessary tools and resources to thrive and actively contribute to the UAE’s innovation-driven economy. The selection process for this cohort was based on a thorough and comprehensive evaluation to ensure the companies meet the highest standards of efficiency and align with our strategic priorities. The remarkable diversity and bold vision of the selected startups reflect the program’s ability to attract top local and global companies, and its vital role in shaping a sustainable, knowledge-based future.”

Alnaqbi added: “The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is not just a support platform, but a catalyst for transformation. By placing the right tools and expertise in the hands of innovators and surrounding them with a fully integrated support system, we empower them to reach their full potential and expand the scope of their positive impact.”

List of Companies

The 10th cohort includes a wide range of companies such as Timber Exchange, a digital supply chain platform for the timber industry; Soshianest, AI-powered logistics tools for maritime operations; Tapy, a smart health monitoring device for children of determination and the elderly; WonderTree, an augmented reality-based educational and therapeutic platform for children of determination; Hlthera, an AI-supported social healthcare ecosystem; and Ketrone, autonomous AI agents for legal teams.

Also joining the program are Gestify, a platform that turns video content into gesture-based interactive experiences; iWarranty, an intelligent system for managing warranties and claims; Pixonal, data-driven insights solutions; Jadwelny, an integrated travel planning platform; and Rudiq, a platform for asset tokenization and lending tools.

The list also includes Corpowid, a tool for improving website accessibility for people of determination; eecrow, a smart escrow and contract platform for secure payments; Revent, pre-owned IT devices powered by AI; Openfarming, an AI-first platform for food supply chain management; and i-ESG, AI and big data solutions for ESG compliance.

Other participants include Plantaform, an automated, soil-free indoor garden; Enrichly, a platform focused on self-esteem and emotional well-being; Infinite Minds, a digital skills training platform for people of determination; and Jusoor Labs, which offers 3D simulations and virtual STEM labs.

With nine successful cohorts completed, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator continues to play a central role in advancing the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and supporting the country’s efforts to diversify its economy.

For more information, please visit: https://mbrif.ae

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

For press enquiries, please contact:

Tameem Alkintar

Weber Shandwick

Email: TAlkintar@webershandwick.com