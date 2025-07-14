Abu Dhabi – Under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed Chair of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed Vice Chair.

Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity will advance the vision and philanthropy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan through diverse programs and initiatives.

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed said: “The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity reflects the philanthropic legacy of our nation and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is an honor to continue guiding this commitment towards serving humanity and investing in the building blocks of human progress to enable people everywhere to thrive.”



The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity aims to advance human potential, support global health priorities, and expand opportunities for the most vulnerable communities worldwide. The foundation now focuses on advancing sustainable efforts in global health and inclusive development by investing in innovative solutions that empower individuals and communities, thereby driving prosperity and progress.

Over the next five years, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity aims to reach more than 500 million people across over 50 countries, spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

About the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity

The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity is an innovative philanthropy dedicated to advancing human potential and opportunity. Anchored in Emirati values, the Foundation invests in the building blocks of human progress to enable underserved individuals, families, and communities to thrive. Today, the Foundation is focused on driving sustainable progress in global health and inclusive development, delivering meaningful change for this generation and for those to come.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity is an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

For more information, visit: www.mohamedbinzayedfoundation.org

About Erth Zayed Philanthropies

Erth Zayed Philanthropies is a network foundation established in November 2024 to coordinate and strengthen the UAE’s philanthropic efforts worldwide. Operating from Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the Foundation is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Erth Zayed Philanthropies promotes philanthropy as a catalyst, complementing other forms of aid. Its affiliates deliver initiatives across the UAE and in more than 90 countries, focusing on community service, healthcare, education, environmental stewardship, agriculture and food security, and economic empowerment. Through direct programmes, strategic partnerships, catalytic funds and awards the Foundation supports long-term, values-led solutions to humanitarian and development challenges.