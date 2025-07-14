The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Strata Manufacturing to implement specialized vocational training programs for inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centers.

The initiative aims to equip inmates with industrial and technical skills that will support their reintegration into the labor market upon completing their sentences.

Under the MoU, Strata will establish technical workshops within the correctional centers, providing inmates with hands-on industrial experience and advanced technical training under the supervision of qualified trainers, the programs will be delivered within a structured framework that aligns with rehabilitation goals, offering a comprehensive educational experience that boosts inmates’ readiness for professional integration.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to strengthen vocational empowerment for inmates through strategic partnerships with national institutions that contribute to human development and community security.

He highlighted the partnership with Strata as a practical model of institutional cooperation within the UAE, supporting rehabilitation and reintegration pathways. This collaboration offers inmates the opportunity to build a better future post-release through a correctional environment that addresses various aspects of life and fosters a positive transformation. It also contributes to reducing recidivism and achieving long-term social impact.

Al Abri added that the initiative reflects ADJD’s vision of transforming correctional facilities into productive rehabilitation platforms, by partnering with leading institutions like Strata, the department ensures that inmates receive certified training opportunities that pave the way for effective entry into the labor market after serving their sentences, granting them a fresh start based on productivity and responsibility.

The Strata delegation at the MoU signing ceremony was headed by Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of the Strategic Complexes Unit in the Investment Sector at Strata. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting initiatives focused on human development and socio-economic stability through education, training, and empowerment.