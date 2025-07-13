HE Amna Al Dahak Hails UAE-China Ties as Unique Model of Successful Cooperation in Various Sectors Including Agriculture, Food Security and Climate

The visit underscores the UAE and China's commitment to a comprehensive strategic partnership, moving beyond traditional ties to address global challenges collaboratively.

Her Excellency toured the UAE-China Friendship Forest of Date Palm, a landmark initiative symbolizing enduring bilateral ties and agricultural cooperation.

The diverse UAE delegation engaged with leading Chinese institutions in climate action, sustainable agriculture, and food security, fostering knowledge exchange and identifying joint initiatives.

Dubai – Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, recently concluded a high-level visit to the People's Republic of China (July 7-10, 2025). The visit aimed to significantly advance the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on critical areas of climate action, sustainable agriculture, and food security.

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak emphasised the unique nature of the UAE-China relationship, stating, "The historical bonds between the UAE and China have evolved beyond traditional relations into a comprehensive and interconnected strategic partnership. This collaboration serves as a unique model for successful cooperation across various fields and projects, serving the mutual interests of both nations and supporting stability and sustainable development regionally and globally."

Her Excellency added, "The UAE is an active partner for the People's Republic of China, serving as a pivotal gateway to the Middle East and African markets. Bilateral ties in sustainable agriculture and climate issues have been paramount, with both countries committed to finding effective solutions. Given that the National Food Security Strategy 2051 is a cornerstone of the UAE's national priorities, we seek to strengthen these relations and leverage China's advanced capabilities in agricultural innovation, integrating them with our ambitious agricultural goals in the UAE. This will enhance both countries' food production capacities. We will also redouble bilateral efforts concerning climate issues and deepen cultural understanding and enduring friendship – bonds that transcend ordinary projects and support the shared aspirations of our friendly peoples."

A central component of the visit was the delegation's tour of the UAE-China Friendship Forest of Date Palm in Wenchang City, Hainan Province, where they were accompanied by Her Excellency Mariam Saif Al Shamsi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Guangzhou, People's Republic of China. Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak observed the substantial progress of this initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, during his 2019 visit to China, which involves planting 100,000 date palm seedlings across China. Her Excellency was briefed on the second phase of the project, delivered successfully in December 2024, which includes 23,500 palms additional to the 1,500 delivered in the first phase in February 2023. A third phase in September and December 2026 will see 35,000 additional trees, followed by 40,000 palms in the fourth phase in 2028.

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, said: "Our enduring relationship with China spans a vast array of fields, and this visit marks yet another significant chapter in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China.”

His Excellency emphasised: “This collaboration, particularly in climate action, environmental preservation, agriculture, and cutting-edge research, is a direct reflection of the visionary leadership in both our nations, committed to building a prosperous future for our peoples and the wider world. Our delegation gained invaluable insights across diverse areas, from agricultural innovation to advanced pollution control, establishing a robust foundation for deeper ongoing and future collaboration. The UAE remains steadfast in forging ever-closer partnerships, championing sustainable development as a leading model of cooperation for the global community."

The delegation's itinerary, meticulously coordinated with the UAE Embassy in China, included visits to leading Chinese institutions. At the Beijing Tongzhou International Seed Industry Science and Technology Centre and Tsinghua University, the delegation explored cutting-edge technological innovations in seed science, circular economy practices, and research and development efforts. Discussions at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) focused on sustainable agriculture and technology transfer. The visit to the Beijing Pinggu Agricultural Sci-Tech Innovation Park highlighted progress in dairy science, smart breeding, and environmentally friendly practices, while meetings with leaders from the Coconut Research Institute covered tropical agriculture and sustainability.

Environmental collaboration was a significant focus, with the delegation visiting the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Science (CRAES) to discuss air pollution control, clean transportation, and solid waste management. Meetings with prominent environmental leaders, including Mr. Ma Jun, Founder and Director of the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE), addressed data transparency and corporate climate action, exploring avenues for future collaboration, including digital empowerment for environmental transformation.

Concurrently, a group of the delegation led by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, visited Inspur Company, a leading provider of cloud computing and big data services. This visit explored the pivotal role of technology in advancing environmental solutions, including tours of the Comprehensive Experiment Centre, its Exhibition Hall, the Ultra-microbalance Laboratory, the Joint Laboratory for Electron Microscopy Analysis of Atmospheric Particles, and the Hazardous Waste Identification and Risk Control Laboratory. Insights were also gained from the Environmental Protection Key Laboratory of Vehicle Emission Control and Simulation and the Supersite for Urban Air Comprehensive Observation and Research, focusing on environmental safety and atmospheric pollution control measures.

The diverse UAE delegation accompanying Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak included senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), such as His Excellency Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary; and HE Dr. Mohammed Salman Alhammadi Assistant Undersecretary, Food Diversity Sector. The delegation also comprised senior leaders from key agricultural entities, universities, and leading research institutions in the UAE, including HE Rashed Mohammed Al Shariqi, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Agricultural Center, Former Member of the Federal National Council, and Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.; HE Eng. Ahmed Khalid Othman, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA)/Acting Deputy DG of Operational Affairs; HE Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director General of International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), HE Dhafer Al Qasimi CEO, Silal - Food and Technology L.L.C; HE Mohammed Ghanem Almansoori, Executive VP, Al Foah Dates Company and Head of the UAE Executive Team for the 'UAE-China Friendship Forest of Date Palm 'project; and Prof. Ahmed Ali Alraeesi Vice Chancellor, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). Other entities represented in the delegation included UAE Embassy in Beijing; the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; National Agricultural Center; and Dubai Environment Authority. This composition underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering expertise exchange and exploring collaborative opportunities across government, academia, and the private sector, further solidifying the comprehensive partnership built on shared values.

This visit has laid a robust foundation for future joint initiatives, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to international cooperation in building a food-secure and more sustainable world. The integrated approach, uniting government, academic, and private sector expertise, ensures tangible outcomes from these vital international partnerships.