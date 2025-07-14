Abu Dhabi: Understanding pension laws requires grasping insurance terminology, particularly regarding contribution payments and insurance benefits. This knowledge is essential for both employers and employees to navigate the system, whether it involves retirement pension or end-of-service gratuity.

For that reason, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) in collaboration with the Jahiz platform have launched a pension and insurance benefits virtual masterclass, which can be accessed on the customized digital platform Jahiz , marking the second phase of the "Wafra" program, which is a transformational project for the second cycle announced in July 2023 aimed at achieving the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision to establish a prosperous Emirati society.

The Jahiz platform represents the future of government talent, the largest and most comprehensive national initiatives for future skills in the United Arab Emirates. Launched in late 2022, it is one of the pivotal transformational initiatives for the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The project focuses on raising the financial literacy of insured individuals and eligible beneficiaries, providing them with the principles of proactive financial planning, while promoting a culture of early savings and investment.

The topics in the program include defining terms such as contribution account salary, average contribution account salary and pension account salary. Also explained in the modules are monthly contribution rates due from both insured Emiratis and their employers, registration and contribution rules, as well as the provisions behind merging employment years as per federal pension laws.

Users will gain information on eligibility criteria’s regarding pension and end-of-service gratuity in terms of age and years of service, with details on the calculation mechanisms for both.

The course provides comparisons amongst pension funds in the UAE, the merge conditions and compliance with the provisions for each, as well as GPSSA’s role in managing the files of pensioners and non-civilian entities as per the pension laws by which they are subject to and the Authority's responsibility in managing citizens subject to the provisions of the Insurance Protection Extension System.

In addition, the "Ma’ashi" digital platform has been introduced as GPSSA’s main service platform, providing information, data and awareness for users to reach their goals.

