Faya Palaeolandscape has achieved a monumental milestone, becoming the latest addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Faya Palaeolandscape bears one of the oldest and most continuous records of early human presence in arid environments for over 200,000 years, documenting the deep roots of cultural traditions in the region.

UNESCO’s historic recognition for Faya also highlights the Arabian Peninsula’s central role in humanity’s journey out of Africa.

New research and archaeological discoveries conducted by Sharjah Archaeological Authority (SAA), in collaboration with global experts, prove that Faya served as a destination for early human settlement; not only a transit point for migration.

As one of the earliest continuous records of human existence outside Africa, it affirms our ancestors’ ingenuity and our region’s contribution to the cradle of early human history.

Over the past 30 years, scientists have excavated the Faya site, uncovering 18 distinct archaeological layers of earth, each representing a different period of human activity.

Paris: The UAE has crossed a major milestone in heritage preservation as the 47th annual UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris has reached a consensus decision to inscribe Sharjah’s Faya Palaeolandscape in its prestigious list. The cultural heritage property, situated in the emirate’s central region in the UAE, has been recognised for its outstanding universal value (OUV) for holding one of the world’s oldest and most continuous records of early human presence in arid environments over 200,000 years.

The Faya Palaeolandscape is an intact fossil desert landscape. Faya’s critical role as a repeated destination for habitation has fundamentally altered our understanding of prehistoric life in Southeast Arabia, and represents a significant milestone in human evolution. This is what makes the inscription of Faya on the World Heritage List extremely significant. Until the inscription of Faya, desert Paleolithic sites were not represented in the World Heritage List.

Under the ‘Cultural Landscape’ category, this year, Faya Paleolandscape was the only Arab nomination considered by the World Heritage Committee, making this achievement even more historic and meaningful for Sharjah, UAE and the wider region.

Faya now stands as the second site in the UAE to receive this recognition, after The Cultural Sites of Al Ain inscribed in 2011. The inscription of Faya Palaeolandscape globally affirms Sharjah’s and the UAE’s place as a cradle of early human history.

There are currently 96 UNESCO World Heritage Sites inscribed across the Arab States region, spanning a total of 18 different countries.

Deserts represent 20% of global habitats. They are located at critical waypoints of humanity’s journey to the colonisation of the entire planet. Their settlement reflects a critical chapter of humanity’s past. Unlike areas traditionally viewed as mere corridors for human migration, decades of interdisciplinary research at Faya have revealed it as a repeated destination for habitation, fundamentally altering our understanding of prehistoric life in Southeast Arabia.

Over 30 years of meticulous excavations, led by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) in collaboration with international institutions such as the University of Tübingen that specialises in prehistory archaeology and Oxford Brookes University’s department on palaeoenvironment study, have uncovered 18 distinct archaeological layers.

This historic inscription reinforces the UAE and Sharjah’s consistent efforts and importance in safeguarding humanity’s shared heritage and highlights the decades-long commitment of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to scientific research, cultural preservation and global collaboration.

this historic recognition on behalf of the UAE and Sharjah, Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, who serves as the official ambassador for Faya’s nomination file, thanked the World Heritage Committee’s Chair and distinguished members for recognising that Faya’s story is part of the shared story of humanity.

“On behalf of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah, I extend our deepest thanks to the World Heritage Committee, the Advisory Bodies, and the World Heritage Centre for this historic recognition”, she continued, adding, “the inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape affirms Sharjah’s contribution to the cradle of early human history and highlights the Arabian Peninsula’s central role in humanity’s journey out of Africa. The stone tools found at Faya, over 200,000 years old, are testimony of our ancestors’ ingenuity and the deep roots of human cultural tradition in our region.”

“We remain fully committed to protecting this site and honouring those who came before us by ensuring their legacy continues to inspire generations around the world,” she concluded.

‘Faya now belongs to all the peoples of the world, just as it did over 200,000 years ago’

According to H.E. Eisa Yousif, Director-General, Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA): “The UAE and Sharjah resonate deeply with the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s ethos of the universal belonging of inscribed sites, and we strongly promote free cultural and humanistic exchange even in a world with borders. The human race has thrived as a result of the fluidity of movement and free exploration that the old world order allowed us. Therefore, we are equally proud and happy to bring Faya Paleolandscape into the fold of the UNESCO World Heritage List, as a result of which it now belongs to all the peoples of the world, just as it did more than 200,000 years ago.”

“This inscription is the culmination of a carefully coordinated effort combining scientific rigor, cultural stewardship, and international diplomacy - all aligned with Sharjah’s broader 30-year vision to integrate heritage, education, and community development”, he further noted.

Sharjah formally submitted the nomination file for Faya to UNESCO in February 2024, after 12 years of preparation of the nomination dossier and the property. These preparations have been informed and enriched by more than 30 years of intensive archaeological work, environmental studies, and conservation planning. Faya Palaeolandscape has received this global recognition after undergoing a rigorous evaluation based on UNESCO’s established criteria designed to ensure that only those sites with exceptional significance and future relevance are included.

Sharjah shares a future plan for Faya demonstrating continued commitment to protecting global human and cultural heritage

The UAE and Sharjah have established a robust management and conservation plan (2024–2030) for the Faya Palaeolandscape. This initiative aims to uphold the site’s Outstanding Universal Value according to UNESCO standards, while being continually committed to promoting research, education, and sustainable tourism. It serves as a prime example of integrating heritage preservation with scientific exploration and community involvement

This commitment is also demonstrated in Sharjah’s past efforts in this field. For 11 years, Faya Paleolandscape has been a cornerstone site within UNESCO’s Human Evolution, Adaptations, Dispersals and Social Developments (HEADS) Programme, alongside iconic sites like Klasies River Caves and Wonderwerk Cave in Africa. This long standing partnership between UNESCO and Faya Paleolandscape underscores the site’s role in advancing global palaeoanthropological research, environmental studies, and international heritage cooperation.

What makes the concept of World Heritage exceptional is its universal application. World Heritage sites belong to all the peoples of the world, irrespective of the territory on which they are located.

The World Heritage List includes 1226 properties forming part of the cultural and natural heritage which the World Heritage Committee considers as having outstanding universal value. These include 955 cultural, 231 natural and 40 mixed properties in 168 States Parties.

For more information, visit https://www.unesco.org/en/world-heritage.