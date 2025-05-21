Strategic partnership to accelerate AI-powered Industry 4.0, digital transformation and sustainable manufacturing in Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector through targeted assessments, technology deployment and skills development

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today announced a strategic partnership with e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, to establish an advanced industrial ecosystem anchored by AI-powered Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing practices. The agreement reflects the emirate’s commitment to cultivating a productive and globally competitive industrial base aligned with its economic vision.

Announced during the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025 (MIITE), the partnership will enable industrial firms in Abu Dhabi to access proof-of-concept technologies, ready-made solutions and curated knowledge programmes that address real-world challenges and unlock operational value. The collaboration supports the emirate’s ambitions to lead in sustainable, export-oriented industries supported by digital innovation and skilled talent.

ADIO and e& enterprise will convene expert-led workshops to facilitate sector-wide engagement, focusing on practical guidance and strategic application. Sessions will address key topics including industrial sustainability, data management and the ethical use of AI-driven data in manufacturing. The workshops will be complemented by joint publications to advance policy dialogue and strengthen the industrial knowledge base.

Recognising the importance of human capital in driving transformation, ADIO and e& enterprise will also offer tailored assessments to accelerate digital readiness among Abu Dhabi manufacturers. This includes free materiality assessments, along with AI maturity evaluations and discounted, in-depth AI assessments for early adopters. Participating companies will also have access to a digital sustainability platform for streamlined reporting. In parallel, curated training programmes will be made available to upskill both frontline employees and C-level executives across the industrial sector.

The partnership will also support the generation of applied research, including white papers that offer insight into emerging global trends at the intersections of industrial AI, data maturity and sustainable manufacturing, and their relevance to Abu Dhabi’s industrial landscape. These papers will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role in shaping best practice and regulatory discourse across the sector.

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer, ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is investing in the critical elements of long-term industrial strength. Through this partnership with e&, we are reinforcing our commitment to practical, forward-looking collaboration, enabling industrial leaders to upgrade their operations, respond to global expectations and create enduring economic value. This is how we build not just a more advanced industrial base, but a more resilient and competitive economy.”

Majd Coussa, Acting Chief Revenue Officer of e& enterprise, added: “Our collaboration with ADIO is focused on delivering tangible outcomes for manufacturers, equipping them with the tools, insights and capabilities needed to modernise operations and compete globally. Manufacturing is evolving, and at e& enterprise we are driving this transformation by integrating Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT, AI and advanced automation to optimise production, enhance agility and support sustainable growth. By combining Industry 4.0 technologies with a deep understanding of industrial needs, we're helping manufacturers reduce downtime, improve quality and build data-driven ecosystems that strengthen long-term competitiveness. As government-led initiatives and economic diversification continue to drive industrial digitalisation, partnerships like this help ensure long-term value creation and global competitiveness for the sector.”

This partnership contributes to Abu Dhabi’s broader industrial transformation and supports its long-term goals under the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), which aims to grow the manufacturing sector’s contribution to AED 172 billion by 2031. Through targeted, high-value investments and strategic partnerships, ADIO continues to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in advanced sustainable manufacturing anchored in innovative technologies.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.