His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, discussed with His Excellency Counsellor Saad Abdul-Karim Al-Safran, attorney general of the State of Kuwait, the possible ways to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two sides in legal aspects and areas related to innovation and digital transformation to continue development efforts for legal and technical services provided at the Public Prosecution.

This happened during the Public Prosecution delegation's visit to the Public Prosecution in the State of Kuwait, wherein the adopted procedures and mechanisms were examined and discussed in accordance with the goals shared by both sides.

Counsellor Ali Al Balushi stressed the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi’s keenness to consolidate partnerships and establish effective communication with authorities with common jurisdiction, especially in sisterly countries, in line with the directives of His Highness. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by laying the foundations for joint work with the judicial authorities, which in turn will be reflected in the development of the judicial system and the achievement of timely justice.

The Public Prosecution in the State of Kuwait was represented at the meeting by Chief Prosecutor Mishal Al-Ghannam, First Public Prosecutor Sultan Bujarwa, First Public Prosecutor Badr Al-Massad, and Public Prosecutor Fahd Al-Ateeqi. While Counsellor Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Prosecution Affairs Department, Counsellor Muhammad Al Dhanhani, Public Advocate, and Counsellor Abdullah Al Mansouri, Chief Prosecutor, represented the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-