UAE, Abu Dhabi: The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs and 7X, the investment holding group in trade, transport, and logistics, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration and enable Abu Dhabi Customs’ adoption of 7X’s innovative platforms, including Wayn, UAE’s Digital P.O. Box, and Waslah, the fully integrated logistics and eCommerce shipment management platform. This collaboration seeks to support digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce an innovative infrastructure for ideal business operations.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, during a ceremony attended by senior officials from both organisations. This partnership aligns with the UAE’s national strategies for digital transformation and fostering a supportive business environment, while strengthening integration between government entities and top national organisations. Furthermore, it seeks to unveil cutting-edge solutions that keep pace with the surging requirements of the eCommerce movement, facilitate customs procedures and improve the quality of communication with clients.

As part of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Customs will integrate the Wayn service to obtain a verified and permanent UAE digital address for official internal correspondence and those with clients, enhancing cybersecurity, expediting documents and data exchange, and ensuring management of bills, parcels and government communications. Meanwhile, the Waslah platform will be employed to ensure efficiency and expansion of logistics and eCommerce operations while also improving customer experience, lowering operational costs and boosting performance levels.

H.E. Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori said, "The MoU signed with 7X aligns with Abu Dhabi Customs’ ongoing efforts to leverage the latest smart technologies that reinforce its leadership role and enhance operational efficiency in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision to strengthen the Emirate’s position as a global hub for logistics and trade. The integration of ‘Wayn’ and ‘Waslah’ platforms marks a significant step towards advancing digital collaboration with our partners in the private sector, broadening the scope of cooperation and elevating the quality of services offered to customers, ultimately contributing to a more dynamic business environment in the Emirate."

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi said, “Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Customs marks a strategic step that reflects our shared vision of building an integrated digital ecosystem that reinforces the trade and logistics sectors and supports the UAE’s journey towards leadership in the digital economy. By deploying the Wayn and Waslah platforms across Abu Dhabi Customs’ operations, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing digital innovation to develop smart solutions that boost efficiency, accelerate procedures, and deliver high levels of security and reliability in the exchange of data and shipments.”

This collaboration offsets a distinguished example of integration between government entities and national institutions to attain shared goals such as enhanced operational efficiency, information security and the empowerment of a robust digital economy. It further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a top destination in the business sector and the UAE’s leadership as a hub for trade, technology and advanced services.